National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft odds: Which players will go in the top five? Updated May. 14, 2025 12:10 p.m. ET

Monday night was a shock-filled one in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks stunningly landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft , despite having just a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery.

While Cooper Flagg is the clear favorite to go No. 1 to Dallas, there are plenty of other talented players who will follow him off the board.

The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26. Let's take a look at the odds for who will go second, third and in the top five at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 14.

No. 2 pick odds

Dylan Harper, Rutgers: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Ace Bailey, Rutgers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Cooper Flagg, Duke: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tre Johnson:, Texas +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Khaman Maluach, Duke: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

What to know: Dylan Harper, a standout freshman from Rutgers, averaged 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his only college season. At 6-foot-6, the three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week set a new Rutgers freshman scoring record with 564 points. However, despite boasting both Harper and Bailey on their roster, the Scarlet Knights went 15-17 on the season and failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 pick odds

Ace Bailey, Rutgers: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Tre Johnson, Texas: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kon Knueppel, Duke: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Khaman Maluach, Duke: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dylan Harper, Rutgers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

What to know: Harper's college teammate, Ace Bailey, put together a successful freshman campaign as well. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, Bailey led the team with 38 blocks on the year. Bailey has long been thought to be the third pick, but VJ Edgecombe is not far behind on the oddsboard. The 6-foot-5 freshman averaged 15 points and 5.6 rebounds per game at Baylor. In the third spot is Tre Johnson, a top-five prospect after being named the SEC Freshman of the Year while playing for Texas.

To be a top-five draft pick

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Tre Johnson, Texas: -330 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Kon Knueppel, Duke: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Khaman Maluach, Duke: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

What to know: After reaching the Final Four this past year, the Duke Blue Devils have several players declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. While Flagg stands in the spotlight, teammates Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are also projected to be top-five picks, each with +220 odds. Knueppel started all 39 games as a freshman and sank 84 3-pointers, ranking fifth among all Duke freshman in a single season. Meanwhile, Maluach is a 7-foot-2 center who averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Another name to look out for is Jeremiah Fears, who played a significant role in helping the Sooners reach the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season.

