2025 NBA Draft lottery results: Mavs shockingly win; Spurs, 76ers round out top 3

The 2025 NBA Draft lottery was truly wild. Three teams outside the top four made huge leaps, including the Dallas Mavericks, who heard their names called as the final team of the night after entering Monday with a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery.

This result is a get-out-of-jail-free card for the Mavericks. They traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers at February's trade deadline and lost their fan base's trust because of the decision. This stroke of luck will certainly bring their faithful back.

Dallas will now, presumably, pair Duke prospect Cooper Flagg with a strong core of veterans such as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. While Irving tore his ACL in early March, the Mavericks are now set up to compete both in the present and the future.

The San Antonio Spurs got the second pick, which had a 6.3% probability of happening. And the Philadelphia 76ers rounded out the top 3, after entering the night with a 10.6% chance of making that leap.

The Mavericks, winning with a 1.8% chance, are the fourth-lowest probability team to ever win the NBA Draft lottery since it was created in 1985.

They are now on the clock with the 2025 NBA Draft set for June 25-26. Here's a look at the order for the first round.

2025 NBA Draft order

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

16. Orlando Magic

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Washington Wizards

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Utah Jazz

22. Atlanta Hawks

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Oklahoma City Thunder

25. Orlando Magic

26. Brooklyn Nets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Los Angeles Clippers

