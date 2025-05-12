2025 NBA Draft lottery results: Mavs shockingly win; Spurs, 76ers round out top 3
The 2025 NBA Draft lottery was truly wild. Three teams outside the top four made huge leaps, including the Dallas Mavericks, who heard their names called as the final team of the night after entering Monday with a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery.
This result is a get-out-of-jail-free card for the Mavericks. They traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers at February's trade deadline and lost their fan base's trust because of the decision. This stroke of luck will certainly bring their faithful back.
Dallas will now, presumably, pair Duke prospect Cooper Flagg with a strong core of veterans such as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. While Irving tore his ACL in early March, the Mavericks are now set up to compete both in the present and the future.
The San Antonio Spurs got the second pick, which had a 6.3% probability of happening. And the Philadelphia 76ers rounded out the top 3, after entering the night with a 10.6% chance of making that leap.
The Mavericks, winning with a 1.8% chance, are the fourth-lowest probability team to ever win the NBA Draft lottery since it was created in 1985.
[Related: How a coin flip with the Bulls landed the Mavericks the No. 1 pick]
They are now on the clock with the 2025 NBA Draft set for June 25-26. Here's a look at the order for the first round.
2025 NBA Draft order
5. Utah Jazz
10. Houston Rockets
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks
16. Orlando Magic
19. Brooklyn Nets
20. Miami Heat
21. Utah Jazz
22. Atlanta Hawks
23. Indiana Pacers
25. Orlando Magic
26. Brooklyn Nets
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. Boston Celtics
29. Phoenix Suns
