National Basketball Association 2024 NBA playoff odds: Is it the end of the LeBron James-Steph Curry era? Published Apr. 16, 2024 11:53 a.m. ET

LeBron James and Steph Curry are two of the biggest names in the NBA, and both superstars are facing their fates in the league's play-in tournament.

So yes, bettors can wager on James and Curry's Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP odds — however, it's not guaranteed they'll make it out of the early elimination round.

As a matter of fact, even if James and Curry manage to will their respective squads into official playoff positions, both the Lakers and Warriors are longshots when it comes to making noise in the postseason.

Let's look at some of the lengthy odds that both teams are facing now that the NBA's second season has started.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS ODDS

To Make the Playoffs:

Yes: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.83 total)

No: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

NBA title: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Western Conference Winner: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

LeBron James Odds

NBA Finals MVP: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

WCF Finals MVP: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ODDS

To Make the Playoffs:

Yes: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

No: -430 (bet $10 to win $12.33 total)

NBA title: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Western Conference Winner: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Steph Curry odds

WCF Finals MVP: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

* odds as of 4/16/24

James and the Lakers are slight 1.5-point underdogs in their play-in game against New Orleans. Curry and the Warriors are 2.5-point favorites in their first play-in battle against Sacramento.

But Western Conference Finals odds and title futures tell a different story.

In both of those markets, L.A. and Golden State are longshots.

With James and Curry entering the postseason as such huge underdogs, FOX Sports Colin Cowherd noted on Monday's episode of "The Herd" that the league is entering a new chapter.

Is the LeBron James-Steph Curry NBA era over?

"The Steph-LeBron NBA — it's over. The big pivot is here, officially last year when the Nuggets won. Steph and LeBron are limping into the play-in tournament. One, on a completely-reliant Warriors offense with Steph. And the other, you're crossing your fingers that AD is healthy.

"This is the new NBA. The LeBron-Steph era — 11 Finals appearances in 13 years — is officially over."

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the NBA postseason odds unfold!

