2024 NBA odds: Will Wembanyama record quadruple-double this season?
2024 NBA odds: Will Wembanyama record quadruple-double this season?

Published Mar. 3, 2024 1:09 p.m. ET

San Antonio's season has been, so far, underwhelming. 

The Spurs' championship futures are at the bottom of the betting board, and their 12-48 record is the worst in the Western Conference.

In the midst of the Spurs' spiral, however, there remains a bright spot: Victor Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman currently has the shortest odds to win Rookie of the Year, and he's also sitting at second on the oddsboard to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Wemby is averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. This season, the No. 1 pick from the 2023 NBA Draft has two triple-doubles on his résumé. 

His second triple-double was a rare one, as it featured 10 blocks along with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

And now that bettors know that Wembanyama can secure a triple-double — without 10 assists — they're diving into the action of his quadruple-double odds. 

WEMBANYAMA'S QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE ODDS: *

V. Wembanayama to score a quadruple-double in any game: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

*odds as of 3/1/2024

Whether Wemby will actually achieve an elusive quadruple-double still remains to be seen. But FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher is tipping his hat to the phenom, nonetheless.

"He's a phenomenon just looking at him," Bucher said on a recent episode of The Herd. "And then you see him play and all the things that he can do at his size … we've never seen anything like him before.

"The length and the size and the skills and the flexibility and the agility. He is going to redefine the game and the way that it is played."

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as Wembanyama's odds unfold this NBA season!

