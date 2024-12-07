National Basketball Association
2024 NBA odds: When will the Wizards win next?
Published Dec. 7, 2024 12:19 p.m. ET

The Wizards need a win.

Not tomorrow. Not today. More like yesterday.

It has been 16 losses in a row for Washington, after a 2-2 start to the season. It didn't win one of its 14 games in November, and is off to a 0-2 start in December.

When will the Wizards' next win arrive? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 7.

Wizards' Next Regular Season Win:

Hornets, Dec. 19: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Pelicans, Jan. 5, OR after this game: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Grizzlies, Dec. 8: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Hornets, Dec. 26: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Bulls, Jan. 1: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Cavaliers, Dec. 13: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Record-wise, to no one's surprise, Washington is the worst team in the NBA.

It has an NBA-worst point differential of -16.9, is allowing the most points per game to opponents (123.6 — tied with Chicago), and is scoring the third-fewest points per game in the league (106.7).

During the Wizards' 16-game losing streak, only once did they lose by fewer than 10 points — a nine-point loss at San Antonio on Nov. 13, in a game in which they trailed by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. 

In the last 16 games, they have eight 20-point losses. 

Again, things are going badly.

Next up for the Wizards is the Nuggets on Saturday. At DraftKings, Washington is a 13.5-point underdog. 

