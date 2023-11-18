National Basketball Association 2023 NBA odds: Zach LaVine's next team odds, including Lakers, Heat Updated Nov. 18, 2023 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago Bulls have stumbled out of the gate with a 4-8 record, sitting 12th in the NBA's Eastern Conference standings.

Reports emerged this week that shooting guard Zach LaVine and the Bulls are open to pursuing a trade involving the two-time All-Star.

The trade deadline is Feb. 8.

Lavine has been traded before — the Minnesota Timberwolves sent him to Chicago in the summer of 2017 as part of the trade for Jimmy Butler.

"I've been in trade talks for a long time, so I understand the situation," LaVine said. "It's not like it will be the first or the last time it's going to happen with my name. As of right now, I'm excited to still put this jersey on and go out here and play."

Here are hypothetical odds for LaVine's team after the trade deadline, with insight from Thomas Gable, director of race and sports at the Borgata in Atlantic City: *

Los Angeles Lakers: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total) — Makes a lot of sense with the connections (Klutch Sports) and the Lakers have some pieces they could part with and would take more of the load off of LeBron James. The Lakers want to win now, so I make them the favorite.

Orlando Magic: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total) — Would add needed perimeter shooting and could compliment Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner nicely.

Miami Heat: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total) — Tyler Herro would be the main piece the Heat would give up in a deal.

Utah Jazz: +800 (bet $90 to win total) — Another team that is looking to compete now and has enough draft picks to make a deal work.

Golden State Warriors: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total) — LaVine could take on a Jordan Poole-type role with the team, but would be better. His contract may be an issue for Golden State.

* odds as of 11/15/2023

Landing with the Lakers would be a homecoming for LaVine. He played one season for the UCLA Bruins in 2013-14 before becoming the No. 13 pick by the Timberwolves in 2014.

The two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion is under contract until the 2025-26 season and has a player option for the 2026-27 season. He signed a deal worth $215 million in the summer of 2022.

LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring this season at 22.6 points per game, but that his lowest average since his first season with the Bulls in 2017-18, when he averaged 16.7 points in 24 games after knee surgery.

Do you think LaVine stays with the Bulls? Or does Chicago make a move prior to the trade deadline? Follow FOX Sports for the latest.

