2023 NBA MVP odds, predictions: Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončič open as favorites Published Jul. 10, 2023 3:48 p.m. ET

It's been almost a month since the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever NBA Championship, but it's never too early to bet on futures. And oddsmakers are already looking forward to next season, as they just dropped MVP lines.

Will the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic , claim his third MVP coming off a championship season?

Or will Luka Dončič finally stake his claim to the award?

Let's take a look at the early MVP odds.

ODDS TO WIN 2024 NBA MVP *

Nikola Jokić : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Luka Dončić : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Joel Embiid : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jayson Tatum : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Kevin Durant: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Steph Curry: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Devin Booker : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Damian Lillard: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

* Odds as of 7/10/23

To no one's surprise, the Joker (+400) opened as the betting favorite to bring home the award. He is coming off a championship season and hopes to continue this success. You can bet on him at 4-1 odds to bring home his third NBA MVP in four years.

Luka (+500) has been in the NBA MVP contention talk now for multiple seasons, but injuries and team struggles have been a thorn in his road. Despite Luka's stellar play, his individual hardware success might be tied to the Dallas Mavericks' wins. The team failed to make the playoffs last season, so if they are out of contention early, will people vote for him? Either way, expect Luka to be doing his best to ball out for the Mavericks this season and keep his name in the MVP race.

Despite the Boston Celtics not making the finals, their success in making a deep run in the playoffs will be directly correlated to Jayson Tatum more than anyone else. Tatum continues to improve his game every year and has become one of the best young stars in the league. Could this be the season that Tatum brings his game to an MVP level? The Celtics are one of the favorites to come out of the East, so sprinkling some money on Tatum at 9-1 right now isn't a bad bet.

