2023 NBA odds: Suns-Nuggets West semifinal lines, spreads

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets will take on the No. 4 Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference semifinal.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be Saturday in Denver.

The teams split four games during the regular season.

But Denver posted two wins over Phoenix before the All-Star break prior to Kevin Durant joining the Suns.

When the Suns recently beat the Nuggets twice within a seven-day span (100-93 on March 31 and 119-115 on April 6), Denver was without star center Nikola Jokic, who was out with a calf injury.

Here's a look at the series from a betting perspective, with odds at FOX Bet:

Suns at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, TNT (series opener)

Point spread: Nuggets -3.5 (Nuggets favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Suns cover)

Moneyline: Nuggets -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Suns +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 227 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Suns -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Nuggets +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Here is the schedule for the series (all times ET):

Game 1: Suns at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, TNT

Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. Monday, TNT

Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, 10 p.m. Friday, ESPN

Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, 8 p.m. May 7, TNT

Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, TBD May 9, TNT *

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, TBD May 11, ESPN *

Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, TBD May 14, TV TBD *

* = if necessary

Regular-season results

Dec. 25: Nuggets 128, Suns 125 (OT)

Jan. 11: Nuggets 126, Suns 97

March 31: Suns 100, Nuggets 93

April 6: Suns 119, Nuggets 115

