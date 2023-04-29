2023 NBA odds: Suns-Nuggets West semifinal lines, spreads
The top-seeded Denver Nuggets will take on the No. 4 Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference semifinal.
Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be Saturday in Denver.
The teams split four games during the regular season.
But Denver posted two wins over Phoenix before the All-Star break prior to Kevin Durant joining the Suns.
When the Suns recently beat the Nuggets twice within a seven-day span (100-93 on March 31 and 119-115 on April 6), Denver was without star center Nikola Jokic, who was out with a calf injury.
Here's a look at the series from a betting perspective, with odds at FOX Bet:
Suns at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, TNT (series opener)
Point spread: Nuggets -3.5 (Nuggets favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Suns cover)
Moneyline: Nuggets -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Suns +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 227 points scored by both teams combined
SERIES WINNER
Suns -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Nuggets +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Here is the schedule for the series (all times ET):
Game 1: Suns at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, TNT
Game 2: Suns at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. Monday, TNT
Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, 10 p.m. Friday, ESPN
Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, 8 p.m. May 7, TNT
Game 5: Suns at Nuggets, TBD May 9, TNT *
Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, TBD May 11, ESPN *
Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, TBD May 14, TV TBD *
* = if necessary
Regular-season results
Dec. 25: Nuggets 128, Suns 125 (OT)
Jan. 11: Nuggets 126, Suns 97
March 31: Suns 100, Nuggets 93
April 6: Suns 119, Nuggets 115
