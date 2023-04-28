Long-shot odds: New York bettor turns $6 parlay into nearly $79K Published Apr. 28, 2023 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Why are we involved with sports gambling?

Because with some combination of knowledge, the ability to predict the future, the stars aligning and yes, sometimes luck, we can turn a small amount of money into, well, a big pile of money.

One Caesars Sportsbook bettor in New York is probably still high-fiving random strangers after their $6 super parlay (combining same-game parlays with other wagers) hit to the tune of $78,693.15.

The odds of hitting the three same-game parlays on the NBA playoffs and three money lines on the NHL and NBA playoffs? A mind-boggling +1311500.

All of us have placed a three-leg parlay and gotten our hopes up by hitting the first two legs, only to suffer a crushing loss on the third leg.

So we tip our hat in respect to this bettor, who hit 12 legs (12!) on their winning parlay.

A couple upsets Wednesday played roles in the bettor's huge payday:

– The Miami Heat beating the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 in overtime in Game 5.

– The Seattle Kraken's 3-2 win on the road against the three-time Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

– The eighth-seeded Florida Panthers winning at the Presidents' Trophy-winning (most points in regular season) Boston Bruins in overtime 4-3.

