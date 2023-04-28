Long-shot odds: New York bettor turns $6 parlay into nearly $79K

Long-shot odds: New York bettor turns $6 parlay into nearly $79K

Published Apr. 28, 2023 2:21 p.m. ET

Why are we involved with sports gambling?

Because with some combination of knowledge, the ability to predict the future, the stars aligning and yes, sometimes luck, we can turn a small amount of money into, well, a big pile of money.

One Caesars Sportsbook bettor in New York is probably still high-fiving random strangers after their $6 super parlay (combining same-game parlays with other wagers) hit to the tune of $78,693.15.

The odds of hitting the three same-game parlays on the NBA playoffs and three money lines on the NHL and NBA playoffs? A mind-boggling +1311500.

All of us have placed a three-leg parlay and gotten our hopes up by hitting the first two legs, only to suffer a crushing loss on the third leg.

So we tip our hat in respect to this bettor, who hit 12 legs (12!) on their winning parlay.

A couple upsets Wednesday played roles in the bettor's huge payday:

– The Miami Heat beating the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 in overtime in Game 5.

– The Seattle Kraken's 3-2 win on the road against the three-time Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

– The eighth-seeded Florida Panthers winning at the Presidents' Trophy-winning (most points in regular season) Boston Bruins in overtime 4-3.

NEXT STORY
