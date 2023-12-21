National Basketball Association
2023-24 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: 'All signs' point to Zach LaVine ending up on Lakers
2023-24 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: 'All signs' point to Zach LaVine ending up on Lakers

Published Dec. 21, 2023 4:22 a.m. ET

The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 8 and FOX Sports is keeping you up to date with the latest rumors from around the league.

LaVine to the Lakers?

It appears Zach LaVine will end up in Los Angeles, with The Athletic reporting that "all signs" point to the Lakers and the Chicago Bulls getting a deal done before the trade deadline. The 28-year-old guard has been sidelined since Nov. 28 with a foot injury.

Cavs sticking with Spida

Despite losing Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to injuries for at least the next six weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have no intention of moving on from their core players, including Donovan Mitchell, according to Yahoo Sports. Mitchell can opt out of his current contract in 2025.

Cavs exporting options with Rubio

The Cavaliers have begun exploring ways to move on from veteran guard Ricky Rubio, according to The Athletic. Rubio, 33, announced in August that he was stepping away from basketball to focus on his mental health. His last appearance for the Cavs was in the 2022-23 postseason.

Pelicans interested in Allen

The New Orleans Pelicans are among the "contenders" interested in trading for Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Allen, who's started 22 games for the Cavs this season, signed a five-year, $100 million contract with Cleveland in 2021.

This story will be updated through the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

National Basketball Association
