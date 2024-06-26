College Basketball 10 stars to watch in The Basketball Tournament Published Jun. 26, 2024 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Basketball Tournament does much more than just award $1 million to the championship team that emerges out of the field of 64.

TBT, which comes to the FOX Sports family of networks beginning on July 19, gives a spotlight to players who still have something to prove and who are looking to showcase their skills in hopes of landing another opportunity at the pro level. For those guys who aren't looking for that route, it can offer a national platform to wear their college colors and shine on national TV again.

[Bracket revealed for 2024 edition of The Basketball Tournament]



There's no shortage of familiar names and star talent this year in TBT. Here are 10 headliner names to watch, with some others potentially joining the mix in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to @thetournament and @John_Fanta on X for roster updates.



Eric Bledsoe, La Familia



The one-and-done Kentucky Wildcat, a 2010 SEC All-Rookie Team member alongside John Wall, played 12 years in the NBA and was a terrific defensive guard in The Association, garnering multiple All-Defensive Team selections. He will headline the Kentucky alumni TBT team, but he's not the only marquee former Wildcat who will reappear at Rupp Arena in a couple weeks …



Willie Cauley-Stein, La Familia



The sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Cauley-Stein was a consensus First Team All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year nine years ago on one of the great teams of all time, a Kentucky squad that went 38-1 and lost in the Final Four to Wisconsin. He was an NBA All-Rookie Team selection and went on to play seven years in the NBA.

Russ Smith, The Ville



Yes, it's possible that a quarterfinal matchup in TBT could feature The Ville and La Familia in what would be as highly anticipated of a rivalry showdown as we've seen in the event. Russ Smith, a 2013 national champion at Louisville, was a two-time All-American and earned Rick Pitino's nickname of Russdiculous during his time with the Cardinals, leading to his No. 2 being retired. He's gone on to a successful overseas career that led him to NBL (China) Player of the Year honors in 2017.



Montrezl Harrell, The Ville



The 2015 Karl Malone Award winner, given to the nation's best college power forward, was a part of the 2013 national title team as well. He went on to play eight years in the NBA, where he was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year award winner while with the Clippers in 2020.

Frank Mason III, Mass Street



The 2017 national college player of the year, Mason was incredible for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, earning consensus All-American First Team honors and the Bob Cousy award. After spending four years in the NBA, he has spent the most recent chapters of his career in Italy, but now returns to the States and looks to lead the Jayhawks' alumni team alongside another former All-American in Thomas Robinson.



Darren Collison, Challenge ALS



An 11-year NBA standout and UCLA product, the 36-year-old Collison will suit up for a TBT staple, Challenge ALS, which plays for ALS awareness. A Third Team All-American and two-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection, Collison totaled 8,857 points and 3,543 in his NBA career.



Yogi Ferrell, Assembly Ball



Yes, there will be an Indiana Hoosiers great suiting up at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a regional that is rich with history and tradition. Ferrell was a 2016 All-American and two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection. He went undrafted after a Sweet 16 season in 2016 but still overcame that, earning All-NBA Rookie Second Team honors while with the Mavericks. He played five years in the NBA before going to Slovenia and winning two league championships while with Cedevita Olimpija.



Ryan Boatright, Stars of Storrs



Yes, for the first time in TBT history, the reigning back-to-back college national champion Connecticut Huskies will be represented in The Basketball Tournament. A member of the 2014 All-Final Four Team, the 5-foot-11 guard scored in double-figures in all six NCAA Tournament games en route to a title alongside Shabazz Napier. He's played internationally as a pro and won a Croatian League title in 2017, and now is getting a shot to put on the UConn colors again.

Andre Roberson, Team Colorado



An eight-year NBA standout and NBA All-Defensive Team selection in 2017, the Colorado product will put on his college colors again in TBT. Roberson was a two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection in college and was taken in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2013.



Shelvin Mack, All Good Dawgs



A Butler legend, Mack returns to Hinkle Fieldhouse after a career in which he helped Brad Stevens' Bulldogs to back-to-back runs to the national championship game in 2010 and 2011. That two-year run is in the college history books for one of the more improbable stretches by a program ever. Mack told FOX Sports that this will be especially emotional for him since he never had a senior day at Hinkle, where he played for three years before getting taken in the second round of the 2011 draft. A two-time All-Horizon League Team selection, the 34-year-old started his career with the Washington Wizards and played for seven NBA teams in eight seasons. He most recently won a Greek League title in 2021 while with Panathinaikos and now enjoys a career in TV broadcasting as a basketball analyst.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

