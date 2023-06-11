NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 live updates: Top moments from Sonoma Raceway Updated Jun. 11, 2023 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' June schedule continues Sunday with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports app!

NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 110 laps and 218 miles on the 1.99-mile road course, which features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet of total elevation change, in Sonoma, California. It's home to one of the just seven Cup races that are run on road courses each year. Hendrick Motorsports is the team with the most Sonoma wins, with seven total.

It's the 16th race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday's race — his 38th career pole and his second this season.

Chase Elliott returned to the No. 9 seat after missing last week's race due to suspension, which was just the latest hiccup in what has proven to be a tumultuous season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star Grant Enfinger is making his Cup Series debut from 35th starting position. He's filling in for Noah Gragson, who is recovering from an incident at Gateway last week.

Here are the top moments!

Seeing green

Actor Adam Devine gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Just like that, things got underway!

Follow the leader

Hamlin led the opening lap, followed by a string of Toyotas — Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs — right out of the gate.

Meanwhile, there was big trouble for defending race winner Daniel Suárez, who fell all the way back to 29th early on.

Wear sunglasses!

Pushing ahead

After Denny Hamlin took Stage 1, Martin Truex Jr. plowed forward to capture the lead at the beginning of Stage 2.

And this first-person angle of the action captured the teammates' battle beautifully.

Uh-oh!

This generally doesn't happen during pit stops, and while it was a pitfall for the driver, it was a sight to behold for the audience.

New leader!

Kyle Busch used a nice piece of turn maneuvering to weave his way the front of the pack.

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Sunday's field is made up of 36 drivers.

23XI Racing: Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace

Front Row Motorsports: Michael McDowell, Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland

Hendrick Motorsports: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron

Joe Gibbs Racing: Denny Hamlin (pole-winner), Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kaulig Racing: A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley

Legacy Motor Club: Erik Jones, Grant Enfinger

Live Fast Motorsports: Josh Bilicki

RFK Racing: Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski

Richard Childress Racing: Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon

Rick Ware Racing: Andy Lally

Spire Motorsports: Corey LaJoie

Stewart-Haas Racing: Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe

Team Penske: Joey Logano, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric

Trackhouse Racing: Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain

Wood Brothers Racing: Harrison Burton

