The top 25 moments of the 2021 NASCAR season
By Bob Pockrass
FOX Sports NASCAR Writer
The 2021 NASCAR season had plenty of memorable moments.
Below is a list of my top 25. They aren’t necessarily the "best" moments. Rather, this list is built around the idea that when people think of 2021, they will think of these things.
These are the moments that were unpredictable or emotional or had historical significance or were just downright awesome — or all of the above.
Here we go.
No. 25: Alex Bowman's win at Pocono
No. 24: Daniel Hemric's streak-snapping victory
No. 23: Ben Rhodes' title celebration
No. 22: Kyle Busch's 100th
No. 21: Kyle Busch's wreck at New Hampshire
No. 20: The Austin Dillon-Brad Keselowski crash at Michigan
No. 19: Hendrick's sweep at Dover
No. 18: The first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway
No. 17: The Cup Series' Fourth of July visit to Road America
No. 16: Kurt Busch's and Chip Ganassi's victory at Atlanta
No. 15: Hendrick's record-breaking win
No. 14: The Daniel Hemric-Noah Gragson fight at Atlanta
No. 13: Michael Jordan's and Pitbull's NASCAR debuts
No. 12: A crash-filled day at the Southern 500
No. 11: A Cup race on dirt at Bristol
No. 10: Joey Logano's flip at Talladega
No. 9: Josh Berry's win at Martinsville
No. 8: Kyle Larson's 10th victory and championship win
No. 7: Michael McDowell's upset at Daytona
No. 6: Larson's comeback at the Roval
No. 5: The rain-shortened race at Circuit of the Americas
No. 4: AJ Allmendinger's wild win at Indianapolis
No. 3: Denny Hamlin vs. Alex Bowman at Martinsville
No. 2: Bubba Wallace's first Cup victory
No. 1: The feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick
Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal.