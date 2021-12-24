Cup Series
The top 25 moments of the 2021 NASCAR season The top 25 moments of the 2021 NASCAR season
Cup Series

The top 25 moments of the 2021 NASCAR season

2 hours ago

By Bob Pockrass
FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

The 2021 NASCAR season had plenty of memorable moments.

Below is a list of my top 25. They aren’t necessarily the "best" moments. Rather, this list is built around the idea that when people think of 2021, they will think of these things.

These are the moments that were unpredictable or emotional or had historical significance or were just downright awesome — or all of the above.

Here we go.

No. 25: Alex Bowman's win at Pocono

No. 24: Daniel Hemric's streak-snapping victory

No. 23: Ben Rhodes' title celebration

No. 22: Kyle Busch's 100th

No. 21: Kyle Busch's wreck at New Hampshire

No. 20: The Austin Dillon-Brad Keselowski crash at Michigan

No. 19: Hendrick's sweep at Dover

No. 18: The first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 17: The Cup Series' Fourth of July visit to Road America

No. 16: Kurt Busch's and Chip Ganassi's victory at Atlanta

No. 15: Hendrick's record-breaking win

No. 14: The Daniel Hemric-Noah Gragson fight at Atlanta

No. 13: Michael Jordan's and Pitbull's NASCAR debuts

No. 12: A crash-filled day at the Southern 500

No. 11: A Cup race on dirt at Bristol

No. 10: Joey Logano's flip at Talladega

No. 9: Josh Berry's win at Martinsville

No. 8: Kyle Larson's 10th victory and championship win

No. 7: Michael McDowell's upset at Daytona

No. 6: Larson's comeback at the Roval

No. 5: The rain-shortened race at Circuit of the Americas

No. 4: AJ Allmendinger's wild win at Indianapolis

No. 3: Denny Hamlin vs. Alex Bowman at Martinsville

No. 2: Bubba Wallace's first Cup victory

No. 1: The feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass. Looking for more NASCAR content? Sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass!

Get more from Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Kyle Busch Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports Hendrick Motorsports
Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing
23XI Racing 23XI Racing
Team Trackhouse Team Trackhouse
share story
As NASCAR season approaches, plenty of questions have yet to be answered
Cup Series

As NASCAR season approaches, plenty of questions have yet to be answered

4 days ago
Bubba Wallace on pressure, social media and what he has learned: 'I don’t change for anybody'
Cup Series

Bubba Wallace on pressure, social media and what he has learned: 'I don’t change for anybody'

December 16
NASCAR's Next Gen car faces crucial week of testing ahead
Cup Series

NASCAR's Next Gen car faces crucial week of testing ahead

December 13
Plan in the works to return Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to NASCAR circuit
Cup Series

Plan in the works to return Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to NASCAR circuit

December 9
Chase Elliott keeping things in perspective, having a little more fun along the way
Cup Series

Chase Elliott keeping things in perspective, having a little more fun along the way

December 6
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes