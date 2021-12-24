Cup Series The top 25 moments of the 2021 NASCAR season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

The 2021 NASCAR season had plenty of memorable moments.

Below is a list of my top 25. They aren’t necessarily the "best" moments. Rather, this list is built around the idea that when people think of 2021, they will think of these things.

These are the moments that were unpredictable or emotional or had historical significance or were just downright awesome — or all of the above.

Here we go.

No. 25: Alex Bowman's win at Pocono

No. 24: Daniel Hemric's streak-snapping victory

No. 23: Ben Rhodes' title celebration

No. 22: Kyle Busch's 100th

No. 21: Kyle Busch's wreck at New Hampshire

No. 20: The Austin Dillon-Brad Keselowski crash at Michigan

No. 19: Hendrick's sweep at Dover

No. 18: The first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 17: The Cup Series' Fourth of July visit to Road America

No. 16: Kurt Busch's and Chip Ganassi's victory at Atlanta

No. 15: Hendrick's record-breaking win

No. 14: The Daniel Hemric-Noah Gragson fight at Atlanta

No. 13: Michael Jordan's and Pitbull's NASCAR debuts

No. 12: A crash-filled day at the Southern 500

No. 11: A Cup race on dirt at Bristol

No. 10: Joey Logano's flip at Talladega

No. 9: Josh Berry's win at Martinsville

No. 8: Kyle Larson's 10th victory and championship win

No. 7: Michael McDowell's upset at Daytona

No. 6: Larson's comeback at the Roval

No. 5: The rain-shortened race at Circuit of the Americas

No. 4: AJ Allmendinger's wild win at Indianapolis

No. 3: Denny Hamlin vs. Alex Bowman at Martinsville

No. 2: Bubba Wallace's first Cup victory

No. 1: The feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal.

