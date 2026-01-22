NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin Mourning Father, Will Race in Clash: I'm Doing 'OK'
Published Jan. 22, 2026 1:02 p.m. ET
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Denny Hamlin indicated he isn’t totally ready to race yet but still plans to be behind the wheel of his Joe Gibbs Racing car next week for the preseason opener at the Clash.

Hamlin, whose father died and mother was injured in a house fire on Dec. 28, said he was going to the JGR shop for the first time Thursday following his preseason obligation at a FOX Sports preseason photo shoot.

Each driver typically spends 5-10 minutes at the production day speaking to FOX Sports Digital. The 45-year-old Hamlin thanked those who reached out with their condolences.

"The NASCAR family has always been a very tight group, and I appreciate the condolences and the well-wishes and everything from everyone," Hamlin said. "It certainly does mean a lot."

When asked how he was doing, Hamlin replied: "I’m OK, as to be expected."

Hamlin has often talked about the sacrifices his parents made so he could race. He indicated he wasn’t ready to talk about the circumstances of the death of his father, who was terminally ill at the time of the fire. Hamlin’s wife posted on Instagram on Wednesday photos of one of their children’s birthday parties with his mother, Mary Lou, in attendance.

"She has good days, bad days, but is getting better," Hamlin said.

Hamlin, when asked if he considered not racing this year, indicated it was his intent to fulfill his obligations as a driver. The season unofficially kicks off Feb. 1 with the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Daytona 500 is slated for two weeks later to open the season.

"I’ve considered all options," Hamlin said. "I made a promise to Joe and the Gibbs family."

The winner of 60 Cup races, Hamlin said this week will be his first day back at the shop since November.

"Those guys have been working and preparing and whatnot," Hamlin said. "I'll be obviously a little bit behind, but I feel like I can catch up pretty quickly."

Hamlin believes once the racing season begins, he will be OK as far as his mindset to race. 

"I don’t think [it will be difficult]," Hamlin said. "I think once I get in the swing of it, it'll actually be good to get back to it.

"I just haven't locked in for the season, necessarily, quite yet."

