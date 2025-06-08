NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR's silly season is quiet so far ... but it's only June Published Jun. 9, 2025 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The free agency market in NASCAR seems quiet, with a couple of big names already off the board and a couple more expected to stay put.

But with the uncertainty at 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, it could (but not definitely) change drastically if those organizations find themselves without charters amid their litigation with NASCAR.

23XI and Front Row each have three drivers and those drivers appear likely to remain with their organizations next year, as long as they remain three-car operations with guaranteed spots in the field. If the teams eventually have to race as open (with non-guaranteed spots in the field) following an appeals court ruling last week and don’t have charters in 2026, theoretically they could see their drivers jump to other teams in the offseason.

For now, the drivers would likely remain with their organizations: Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst at 23XI; Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith and Noah Gragson at Front Row.

Wallace isn’t signed with 23XI Racing but sits 10th in the standings and appears happy there. He declined comment Saturday on whether his contract negotiations have stalled with the latest ruling.

Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing, said the issue of drivers leaving is not one he has sweated.

"I’ve got so much to worry about, I’m not focused on that particularly right this second," Hamlin said.

Hamlin himself isn’t signed yet with Joe Gibbs Racing but is expected to ink another deal to remain with the organization. Hamlin and Wallace are the only drivers in the top 10 in the standings who are not yet set for next year.

If Hamlin signs with JGR as expected, JGR would be set with the same lineup it has this year. Other top teams appear set:

— Hendrick Motorsports, with William Byron signing a contract extension last month, appears set. Alex Bowman, whose contract runs through 2026, has weathered speculation he could be out and is 13th in the standings after four wrecks in the last five weeks.

— Team Penske has its three drivers under contract, and Roger Penske told FOX Sports on May 31 that Austin Cindric is good for 2026 amid speculation that he could be out of a ride after his father was dismissed from the organization.

"As far as Austin Cindric is concerned, I had a good talk with him," Penske said. "He’s been a great young guy. ... I said, ‘Austin, you’ve got a job to do here, you’ve got a contract with us and you’ve got a contract for next year.’

"So as far as I’m concerned, we don’t need to be talking about Austin Cindric [status]. We need to be talking about Austin Cindric in the winner’s circle."

Josh Berry, who drives for the Penske affiliate Wood Brothers Racing, has a win this year and is 17th in points and is expected to return.

— Richard Childress Racing, in picking up the option last month for Kyle Busch, says it is set with its two-car stable of Busch and Austin Dillon.

The biggest question mark remains at Trackhouse Racing, where Daniel Suarez is 28th in the standings. Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is 33rd in the standings as a Cup rookie but his Cup deal was never looked at as a one-and-done. Does Suarez sign another contract to remain at Trackhouse or will Trackhouse elevate development driver Connor Zilisch, who is fifth in his rookie year in Xfinity driving for JR Motorsports (he did miss one race because of injury), to full-time Cup?

"I wish I didn't have to have these conversations and I didn't have these distractions, but it's part of life," Suarez said.

The issue for Suarez is that if he doesn’t return to Trackhouse, there could be few options unless he has enough sponsorship to push another driver out the door.

RFK Racing officials indicate they won’t have any changes for next year with its three-car stable remaining with Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece.

The current legal battle between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing should not impact RFK. Charters can only be leased for one year during the seven-year charter deal. And RFK is leasing one charter from RWR this year and then will lease the charter that RWR is currently using for next year. Legacy and RWR are in court battling over whether a charter agreed to be sold to Legacy is to be done after the 2025 season or the 2026 season.

Legacy’s two-driver stable of Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek also appear to be safe for next year. If they add a third car, Xfinity driver Jesse Love’s previous connection to Toyota could help him.

While Spire has made some bold moves in previous years, they do have their three drivers — Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell and Justin Haley — under contract for next season.

Kaulig Racing with AJ Allmendinger (19th in the standings) and Ty Dillon (30th) is trending toward having its same stable. Allmendinger is pretty much locked in and talks continue on a Dillon renewal.

The drivers 35th (Cole Custer at Haas Factory Team) and 36th (Cody Ware at Rick Ware Racing) both have family ties to team management. Custer’s team appears to be finding more speed and certainly is one that has been in transition after the sale of much of Stewart-Haas Racing.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

