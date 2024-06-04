NASCAR Cup Series
Michael Jordan impressed with 23XI Racing's 'Airspeed' headquarters
Michael Jordan impressed with 23XI Racing's 'Airspeed' headquarters

Updated Jun. 4, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET

There are racing headquarters, and then there's 23XI Racing's home base.

The 23XI team, co-founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, posted a video to X of Jordan checking out the racing team's new "Airspeed" headquarters on Tuesday for the first time. Needless to say, MJ was impressed.

It's a 114,000-square-foot facility with a gym and sauna, with Hamlin and Jordan attire placed throughout the building. 

Hamlin told FOX Sports NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass back in March that the facility is named "Airspeed" because "airspeed is just a combination [of words] very similar to 23XI — 23 is him, XI [11] is me; Airspeed is air [for] him, speed [for] me." 

Jordan and Hamlin founded 23XI Racing in 2020, with its debut season coming in 2021. The race team has two drivers competing in the Cup Series — Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. Former NASCAR driver and 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch also previously drove full-time for the team. 

Reddick is sixth in the Cup Series in total points this season, with one win, six top-5 finishes and nine top-10 finishes; Wallace is 13th in total points, with three top-5 finishes and five top-10 finishes. Meanwhile, Hamlin, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, is first in total points, with three wins, seven top-5 finishes and eight top-10 finishes.

