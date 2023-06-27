NASCAR Cup Series
Jimmie Johnson withdraws from Chicago race after family tragedy
Published Jun. 27, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend on the Chicago street course after a family tragedy Monday night.

According to FOX 23 in Tulsa, Johnson’s mother-in-law, 68-year-old Terry Janway, is suspected of the fatal shooting of 69-year-old Jack Janway (her husband) and Johnson’s 11-year-old nephew, Dalton Janway, before killing herself Monday night.

Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Johnson, announced Tuesday afternoon that it would withdraw the No. 84 car, which Johnson drives in occasional Cup races. 

"Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series even in Chicago," the statement said. "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

Johnson married Chandra Janway (daughter of Terry and Jack) in 2004.

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

