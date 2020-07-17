Cup Series FBI Concludes Investigation Into Noose June 23 share facebook twitter reddit link

UPDATE — 5:15 p.m. ET: The FBI has announced the findings of its investigation into the discovery of a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Sunday night.

"The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."

NASCAR also issued a statement following the FBI's announcement.

"We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing."

The noose was originally found late Sunday afternoon. That evening, NASCAR issued a statement announcing an investigation.

Monday evening, the NASCAR Race Hub crew reacted to the results of the FBI's investigation:

NASCAR confirmed Monday morning that a member of the Richard Petty Motorsports team found the noose in Wallace's garage stall.

Wallace has been a leader in advocating for NASCAR to take a bigger role against racism and for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which it did on June 10.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Cup Series Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Cup Series Bubba Wallace