Cup Series
FBI Concludes Investigation Into Noose
Cup Series

FBI Concludes Investigation Into Noose

June 23

UPDATE — 5:15 p.m. ET: The FBI has announced the findings of its investigation into the discovery of a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Sunday night.

"The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."

NASCAR also issued a statement following the FBI's announcement.

"We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing."

The noose was originally found late Sunday afternoon. That evening, NASCAR issued a statement announcing an investigation.

Monday evening, the NASCAR Race Hub crew reacted to the results of the FBI's investigation:

NASCAR confirmed Monday morning that a member of the Richard Petty Motorsports team found the noose in Wallace's garage stall.

Wallace has been a leader in advocating for NASCAR to take a bigger role against racism and for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which it did on June 10.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Cup Series Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Dale Earnhardt Jr.

New Dale Jr. Plane Crash Photos Released

New Dale Jr. Plane Crash Photos Released
The NTSB released new photos and investigative documents shedding light on August's plane crash involving Earnhardt Jr.
1 day ago
Cup Series

Major Adjustments

Major Adjustments
NASCAR's annual All-Star Race came with an array of changes. And it's safe to say some need tweaking, writes Bob Pockrass.
3 days ago
Bubba Wallace

Wallace's All-Star Bid Ends In Wreck

Wallace's All-Star Bid Ends In Wreck
While Chase Elliott won the $1 million, Bubba Wallace was heated after a crash cost him a shot at an All-Star berth.
3 days ago
Cup Series

Glowing Cars, New Rule For All-Star

Glowing Cars, New Rule For All-Star
The NASCAR All-Star Race is tonight, and the event will feature a few big changes. Here is what you need to know.
4 days ago
Cup Series

Four-Wide Pass Leads To Epic Finish

Four-Wide Pass Leads To Epic Finish
Cole Custer earned his first ever NASCAR Cup Series win with a daring move in the final laps.
6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks