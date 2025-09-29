NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings updated heading into Charlotte Updated Sep. 29, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NASCAR playoffs move from the superspeedways to the twists of the Charlotte ROVAL,the Playoff intensity continues to rise. This unique road course–oval hybrid is known for chaos, strategy calls, and elimination drama, making every lap count. With championship hopes on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's Bank of America ROVAL 400.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

Cutoff line: Four drivers to be eliminated after NASCAR Charlotte (Oct. 5)

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs feature 16 drivers battling over the final 10 races of the season, divided into four rounds. Each of the first three rounds includes three races, after which four drivers are eliminated from title contention. That process narrows the field to four championship contenders, who face off in the season finale. In that last race, the highest-finishing driver among the four earns the Cup Series crown.

