NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings updated heading into Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings updated heading into Charlotte

Updated Sep. 29, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET

As the NASCAR playoffs move from the superspeedways to the twists of the Charlotte ROVAL,the Playoff intensity continues to rise. This unique road course–oval hybrid is known for chaos, strategy calls, and elimination drama, making every lap count. With championship hopes on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's Bank of America ROVAL 400.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

  1. Chase Elliott
  2. Ryan Blaney
  3. Kyle Larson (+54)
  4. Denny Hamlin (+48)
  5. Christopher Bell (+44)
  6. William Byron (+40)
  7. Chase Briscoe (+21)
  8. Joey Logano (+13)

Cutoff line: Four drivers to be eliminated after NASCAR Charlotte (Oct. 5)

  1. Ross Chastain (-13)
  2. Bubba Wallace (-26)
  3. Tyler Reddick (-29)
  4. Austin Cindric (-48)
ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500!

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs feature 16 drivers battling over the final 10 races of the season, divided into four rounds. Each of the first three rounds includes three races, after which four drivers are eliminated from title contention. That process narrows the field to four championship contenders, who face off in the season finale. In that last race, the highest-finishing driver among the four earns the Cup Series crown.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Denny Hamlin Admits He 'Went too Far' at Loudon after JGR Drivers' Meeting

Denny Hamlin Admits He 'Went too Far' at Loudon after JGR Drivers' Meeting

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes