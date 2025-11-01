NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored for Phoenix
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored for Phoenix

Published Nov. 2, 2025 11:27 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Denny Hamlin at +310 is the favorite to win outright. Kyle Larson is second on the board at +380, and William Byron isn't too far behind at +390.

Who will take the checkered flag at the final race of the 2025 NASCAR season?

Let's dive into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Denny Hamlin: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Kyle Larson: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
William Byron: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Ryan Blaney: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)
Christopher Bell: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Joey Logano: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chase Elliott: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Ross Chastain: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)
Tyler Reddick: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Josh Berry: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Carson Hocevar: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Austin Cindric: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Alex Bowman: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Kyle Busch: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Chris Buescher: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Bubba Wallace: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Ryan Preece: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Brad Keselowski: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Ty Gibbs: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Erik Jones: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Michael McDowell: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Austin Dillon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Daniel Suarez: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Zane Smith: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Casey Mears: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Justin Haley: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cole Custer: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
JJ Yeley: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'You'd Rather See Me Win Than Denny': NASCAR Champ 4 Drivers on Who to Root For

'You'd Rather See Me Win Than Denny': NASCAR Champ 4 Drivers on Who to Root For

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes