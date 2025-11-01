2025 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored for Phoenix

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Denny Hamlin at +310 is the favorite to win outright. Kyle Larson is second on the board at +380, and William Byron isn't too far behind at +390.

Who will take the checkered flag at the final race of the 2025 NASCAR season?

Let's dive into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NASCAR Cup Series Championship