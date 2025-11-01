2025 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored for Phoenix
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.
Denny Hamlin at +310 is the favorite to win outright. Kyle Larson is second on the board at +380, and William Byron isn't too far behind at +390.
Who will take the checkered flag at the final race of the 2025 NASCAR season?
Let's dive into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Denny Hamlin: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Kyle Larson: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
William Byron: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Ryan Blaney: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)
Christopher Bell: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Joey Logano: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chase Elliott: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Ross Chastain: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)
Tyler Reddick: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Josh Berry: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Carson Hocevar: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Austin Cindric: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Alex Bowman: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Kyle Busch: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Chris Buescher: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Bubba Wallace: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Ryan Preece: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Brad Keselowski: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Ty Gibbs: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Erik Jones: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Michael McDowell: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Austin Dillon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Daniel Suarez: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Zane Smith: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Casey Mears: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Justin Haley: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cole Custer: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
JJ Yeley: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
