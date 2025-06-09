NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Mexico City Entry List: All 37 drivers for Viva Mexico 250
Updated Jun. 10, 2025 9:20 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for a historic stop in Mexico City, with 37 cars entered for the Viva Mexico 250 — the first international points race in over 70 years.
Check out the full entry list for this landmark event.
2025 NASCAR Mexico Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
- Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
- Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
- Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
- Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
- Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
- Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
- Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
- Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
- Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
- Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
- Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
- Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
- William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
- Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
- Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
- Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
- Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
- Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, HYAK Motorsports)
- Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
- Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
- Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
- Katherine Legge (#78, Live Fast Motorsports)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
- Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)
share
recommended
-
Denny Hamlin wins Michigan, taunts crowd while awaiting third child
Ram to enter trucks in 2026 with possible future move to Cup for Dodge
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Appeals court vacates injunction, teams could lose charters
-
Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Michigan: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Firekeepers Casino 400
in this topic
recommended
-
Denny Hamlin wins Michigan, taunts crowd while awaiting third child
Ram to enter trucks in 2026 with possible future move to Cup for Dodge
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Appeals court vacates injunction, teams could lose charters
-
Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Michigan: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Firekeepers Casino 400