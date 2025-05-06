NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying: Order for AdventHealth 400
Published May. 7, 2025 3:54 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Kansas Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Kansas Qualifying Order
ADVERTISEMENT
- Corey Heim (#67)
- Jesse Love (#33)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- William Byron (#24)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
share
recommended
-
Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history: No. 19
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano does Texas two-step onto the list
What were the 10 biggest storylines in sports in April?
-
Chase Elliott fourth in standings despite winless streak: ‘We’re capable of more’
Kyle Larson ready for hectic May: 'Nobody races as much as me'
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List: All 38 drivers for AdventHealth 400
-
Treacherous Texas bites Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace and more as Joey Logano prevails
NASCAR Year In Review: Top 23 stories of 2023
in this topic
recommended
-
Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history: No. 19
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano does Texas two-step onto the list
What were the 10 biggest storylines in sports in April?
-
Chase Elliott fourth in standings despite winless streak: ‘We’re capable of more’
Kyle Larson ready for hectic May: 'Nobody races as much as me'
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List: All 38 drivers for AdventHealth 400
-
Treacherous Texas bites Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace and more as Joey Logano prevails
NASCAR Year In Review: Top 23 stories of 2023