2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying: Order for AdventHealth 400
2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying: Order for AdventHealth 400

Published May. 7, 2025 3:54 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Kansas Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Kansas Qualifying Order

  1. Corey Heim (#67)
  2. Jesse Love (#33)
  3. Noah Gragson (#4)
  4. Cody Ware (#51)
  5. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  6. Josh Berry (#21)
  7. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  8. Alex Bowman (#48)
  9. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  10. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  11. Ryan Preece (#60)
  12. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  13. Michael McDowell (#71)
  14. Cole Custer (#41)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  16. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  17. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  18. Austin Cindric (#2)
  19. Riley Herbst (#35)
  20. Zane Smith (#38)
  21. Justin Haley (#7)
  22. Kyle Busch (#8)
  23. Ty Dillon (#10)
  24. Chris Buescher (#17)
  25. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  26. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  27. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  28. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  29. Chase Elliott (#9)
  30. Erik Jones (#43)
  31. Austin Dillon (#3)
  32. William Byron (#24)
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  34. Christopher Bell (#20)
  35. Ross Chastain (#1)
  36. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  37. Joey Logano (#22)
  38. Kyle Larson (#5)

NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
