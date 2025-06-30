NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Chicago Entry List: All 41 drivers for Grant Park 165
Updated Jun. 30, 2025 2:09 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the streets of Chicago for the 2025 edition of the Grant Park 165, where drivers will navigate one of the most challenging and scenic layouts on the schedule.
Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race on the streets of Chicago.
2025 NASCAR Chicago Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Will Brown (#13)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- William Byron (#24)
- Austin Hill (#33)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Josh Bilicki (#66)
- Corey Heim (#67)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Katherine Legge (#78)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
