2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying: Order for Ambetter Health 400
2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying: Order for Ambetter Health 400

Published Feb. 21, 2025 11:32 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the 2025 season. Qualifying starts Saturday morning on FOX. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Atlanta Qualifying Order

  1. JJ Yeley (44)
  2. BJ McLeod (78)
  3. AJ Allmendinger (16)
  4. Josh Berry (21)
  5. Ross Chastain (1)
  6. Zane Smith (38)
  7. Kyle Busch (8)
  8. Shane van Gisbergen (88)
  9. Ryan Preece (60)
  10. Carson Hocevar (77)
  11. Christopher Bell (20)
  12. Joey Logano (22)
  13. Cody Ware (51)
  14. Noah Gragson (4)
  15. Todd Gilliland (34)
  16. Bubba Wallace (23)
  17. Brad Keselowski (6)
  18. Austin Dillon (3)
  19. Denny Hamlin (11)
  20. Cole Custer (41)
  21. Kyle Larson (5)
  22. Corey LaJoie (01)
  23. Justin Haley (7)
  24. Riley Herbst (35)
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
  26. Chase Briscoe (19)
  27. Ty Gibbs (54)
  28. Chase Elliott (9)
  29. Ty Dillon (10)
  30. Daniel Suarez (99)
  31. Michael McDowell (71)
  32. Erik Jones (43)
  33. Chris Buescher (17)
  34. Austin Cindric (2)
  35. John Hunter Nemechek (42)
  36. Alex Bowman (48)
  37. Ryan Blaney (12)
  38. Tyler Reddick (45)
  39. William Byron (24)
FINAL LAPS: William Byron wins second-straight Daytona 500 after Overtime finish | NASCAR on FOX

FINAL LAPS: William Byron wins second-straight Daytona 500 after Overtime finish | NASCAR on FOX
