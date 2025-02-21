NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying: Order for Ambetter Health 400
Published Feb. 21, 2025 11:32 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the 2025 season. Qualifying starts Saturday morning on FOX. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Atlanta Qualifying Order
- JJ Yeley (44)
- BJ McLeod (78)
- AJ Allmendinger (16)
- Josh Berry (21)
- Ross Chastain (1)
- Zane Smith (38)
- Kyle Busch (8)
- Shane van Gisbergen (88)
- Ryan Preece (60)
- Carson Hocevar (77)
- Christopher Bell (20)
- Joey Logano (22)
- Cody Ware (51)
- Noah Gragson (4)
- Todd Gilliland (34)
- Bubba Wallace (23)
- Brad Keselowski (6)
- Austin Dillon (3)
- Denny Hamlin (11)
- Cole Custer (41)
- Kyle Larson (5)
- Corey LaJoie (01)
- Justin Haley (7)
- Riley Herbst (35)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
- Chase Briscoe (19)
- Ty Gibbs (54)
- Chase Elliott (9)
- Ty Dillon (10)
- Daniel Suarez (99)
- Michael McDowell (71)
- Erik Jones (43)
- Chris Buescher (17)
- Austin Cindric (2)
- John Hunter Nemechek (42)
- Alex Bowman (48)
- Ryan Blaney (12)
- Tyler Reddick (45)
- William Byron (24)
ADVERTISEMENT
share
recommended
-
Daytona 500 questions abound as drivers see red, yellow and green
NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron soars with historic Daytona 500 win
2025 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List: All 39 drivers for NASCAR's Atlanta race
-
Chaotic Daytona 500: Ryan Preece frustrated, winner William Byron perplexed
The William Byron diet after Daytona win: Chocolate chip waffle and less social media
2025 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney favorite to win Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta
-
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
Jeff Gordon 'in full support' of William Byron breaking his records
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
in this topic
recommended
-
Daytona 500 questions abound as drivers see red, yellow and green
NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron soars with historic Daytona 500 win
2025 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List: All 39 drivers for NASCAR's Atlanta race
-
Chaotic Daytona 500: Ryan Preece frustrated, winner William Byron perplexed
The William Byron diet after Daytona win: Chocolate chip waffle and less social media
2025 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney favorite to win Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta
-
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
Jeff Gordon 'in full support' of William Byron breaking his records
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year