2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List: All 20 drivers and fan vote finalists
Published May. 13, 2025 2:50 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the annual exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race. Check out the entry list for this year's All-Star Race.
2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- William Byron (#24)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Harrison Burton (#51)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote
The All-Star Race is unique in that a final driver is added by fan vote. There are five drivers remaining with the vote to be concluded at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17th, 2025. Check out the drivers in the mix below:
