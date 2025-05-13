NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List: All 20 drivers and fan vote finalists
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List: All 20 drivers and fan vote finalists

Published May. 13, 2025 2:50 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the annual exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race. Check out the entry list for this year's All-Star Race.

2025 NASCAR All-Star Race Entry List

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400!
NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote

The All-Star Race is unique in that a final driver is added by fan vote. There are five drivers remaining with the vote to be concluded at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17th, 2025. Check out the drivers in the mix below:

