From crashes to triumph: The 109th running of Indy 500 in photos

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 delivered a thrilling race chock-full of drama from start to finish. In the end, Alex Palou passed Marcus Ericsson for the lead with 14 laps to go, and he held on for the win.

It was Palou's first win at The Brickyard — and first win on an oval, period. Prior to his triumph, there were numerous wrecks, pre-race developments and sizzling passes in the latter half of the race.

With that, here's a photo recollection of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Rain, rain, go away

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 didn't start on time due to weather in the area.

Air dryers get the track ready during the rain delay. (Photo by Phillip G. Abbott/Lumen via Getty Images)

The pace lap for America

Before the start of the race, the Indy 500 honored Memorial Day and the U.S. Army's 250th birthday with a helicopter flyover.

McLaughlin's race is over very early

Scott McLaughlin's day ended before it even started when he wrecked on the pace lap. McLaughlin called it "the worst moment of my life."

Scott McLaughlin is emotional after his Indy 500 was over after the pace lap. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Soon after, Andretti hits the wall

On Lap 4 of the race, Marco Andretti hit the wall, literally. The son of Michael Andretti climbed out of his car and the 20th Indianapolis 500 race of his career was over in a flash.

Marco Andretti crashes in the opening laps of the 2025 Indianapolis 500. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Pole-sitter Shwartzman's day ends after pit crew crash

Robert Shwartzman, who started the race in first place, finished 29th after an issue on pit road in which his car collided with members of his team. Shwartzman said it was a "scary moment," though luckily no one was seriously injured.

Rookie driver Robert Shwartzman crashes into his pit crew in a terrifying moment. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Another scary pit road incident

Alexander Rossi's car briefly caught on fire in his pit stall, and luckily Rossi and his crew were fine. But at that point, Rossi, the winner of the 2016 Indy 500, had to call it a day.

Alexander Rossi's car catches on fire on pit road, ending his day. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

No "Double" for Larson

Kyle Larson's car spun out of control on Lap 91 and hit the wall. Larson aspired to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25, but he couldn't quite get it done.

Kyle Larson crashes before he can finish the Indy 500 race. (Photo by Brandon Badraoui/Lumen via Getty Images)

No three-peat for Newgarden, either

Josef Newgarden's quest to become the first back-to-back-to-back Indy 500 winner came up short. To be fair, it's not an easy feat (just ask the Kansas City Chiefs).

Josef Newgarden, who won the Indy 500 in 2023 and 2024, finishes in 25th place in 2025. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ericsson gets passed for first place

Ericsson finished the Indianapolis 500 in second place after being passed by Palou, the eventual winner, with 14 laps to go. Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champ, said it was "pretty painful" losing the race.

Marcus Ericsson shows his frustration after finishing in second place. (Photo by Jeff Hilliker/IMS Photos)

He's got milk

Palou drank the ceremonial milk after his first win at the Indianapolis 500 — whole milk was his choice.

Alex Palou gets a milk goatee after taking part in the Indy 500 tradition. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Palou seals his historic win with a kiss

Palou, who became the first Spaniard to ever win the Indy 500, participated in one more IMS tradition after celebrating his victory: kissing the bricks.

Alex Palou, alongside his wife Esther Valle and car owner Chip Ganassi, kiss the bricks. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

