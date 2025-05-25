NTT INDYCAR SERIES Josef Newgarden laments what could have been in Indy 500 three-peat bid Updated May. 25, 2025 6:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bruce Martin

Special to FOXSports.com

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a reason why no driver in history has won three straight Indy 500s.

Because it’s hard.

Even with perhaps the fastest car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Sunday’s 109th Indianapolis 500, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was starting in the back row. It came after INDYCAR Series officials heavily penalized Team Penske for modifying the rear attenuator.

Newgarden knew he would have to put on the race of his life to win his third-straight Indy 500. Newgarden had a lot working against him, even with the fastest car.

The winning driver has never won the Indianapolis 500 from 28th or lower. Newgarden was starting 32nd.

Newgarden laid back at the start of the race on the first green-flag lap because he saw the potential of a crash at the back of the pack.

Sure enough, Marco Andretti and Jack Harvey were involved in a crash in Turn 1 that knocked Andretti out of the race. Harvey was able to continue but Newgarden was nowhere near the calamity when it occurred.

Once the race finally settled down, Newgarden proved he had one of the fastest cars on the track. The No. 2 Shell Chevrolet raced its way through the field to as high as sixth place on Lap 128.

He had the right strategy to fight for the win over the final 32 laps.

Newgarden made his scheduled pit stop on Lap 133 and had an issue. He returned to the track but came back down pit road on Lap 134 and never returned to action.

"It looks like some fuel pressure issues, so I'm not sure," Newgarden said after he climbed out of the car. "It’s some kind of anomaly or something we've never seen before.

"It’s just unfortunate for the whole group. It's a team sport, which that very much shows it. You guys were definitely right on pace for what you had to do today to have a shot to make history."

Newgarden reflected on what could have been on Sunday.

"It’s tough to not have a shot here at the end," he said. "It’s a team sport. It takes everything to win here.

"I’m still immensely grateful to run at Indianapolis. As tough as it is to take, I still feel grateful to be out here today. I just wish we had a chance to fight for it."

Newgarden began his day loudly booed by many fans during driver introductions over the latest controversy surrounding the team. Although he seemed to use that for motivation earlier in the week, he remained determined to give it a shot at becoming the first driver to win three-straight Indy 500s.

It's a record that will remain unachieved, for now.

Bruce Martin is a veteran motorsports writer and contributor to FOXSports.com. Follow him on X at @BruceMartin_500 .

