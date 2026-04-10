FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Long Beach Grand Prix Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching INDYCAR ? Watching INDYCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching INDYCAR when it goes to the Long Beach Grand Prix on Sunday, April 19 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game. The race is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

How do you play? Enter the INDYCAR Long Beach Grand Prix contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting INDYCAR race at Long Beach.

1. Which of these four drivers will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?



No. 5 Pato O’Ward, No. 3 Scott McLaughlin, No. 28 Marcus Ericsson or No. 66 Marcus Armstrong

Based on the most recent street race at Arlington, Marcus Ericsson would be the answer. Based on the Long Beach race a year ago, that would be Scott McLaughlin. This is one of those where you could make an argument for any of these drivers. But based on most recent performance and Andretti Global’s strength on street courses, there seems to be somewhat of a favorite. The good news? This might be the hardest question of the six.

Prediction: Marcus Ericsson

2. Rank the drivers by who will have the MOST LAPS LED from highest to lowest:

No. 7 Christian Lundgaard, No. 10 Alex Palou, No. 12 David Malukas, No. 27 Kyle Kirkwood

Kirkwood led 46 laps last year and is coming off the Arlington win at the most recent street course. Palou, of course, is still the class overall when it comes to INDYCAR, although street courses don’t fit in his wheelhouse as much as the permanent road courses. And Malukas and Lundgaard are also threats.

Prediction: Kirkwood, Lundgaard, Palou, Malukas

3. Which group includes the WINNER of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach?

Palou, McLaughlin, Dixon

Kirkwood, Lundgaard, Power

Newgarden, O’Ward, Rossi

None of the above

Considering that Kirkwood is one of the favorites and no one would be surprised if Lundgaard or Power (he won this race in 2008) finished among the top five, this one is a pretty clear choice if you're looking at the oddsboard. Can Palou win? Yes. Can McLaughlin win? Yes. Can O’Ward win? Yes. How about Dixon, Newgarden and Rossi? Well, drivers in that group are more maybes. Yes, Dixon did win just two years ago and Newgarden won four years ago and Rossi won the 2018 and 2019 races.

Prediction: Kirkwood, Lundgaard, Power

4. Predict Will Power’s finishing position:

1-5, 5-12, 12-18, 18-25

Would love to say Power will finish in the top five, but he still seems to be learning some of the nuances of the Andretti car. If he can just get to the race without an incident, he’d likely be a top-five threat.

Prediction: 5-12

5. Which rookie driver will finish in the Top 15?

Dennis Hauger

Caio Collet

Mick Schumacher

None of the above

All three of these drivers finished 21st-25th in the most recent race at Barber Motorsports Park and none of them have experience at Long Beach.

Prediction: None (but if you wanted to pick one, go with Hauger)

6. Which of the following will occur?

2+ Honda cars finish in the Top 3

1+ Team Penske driver makes Top 5

Pole-sitter finishes outside the Top 3

None

With Andretti and Ganassi likely being strong, Honda having two of the top-three cars is quite conceivable. Team Penske had one driver (Will Power) make the top five last year, although he’s no longer there. The pole-sitter in the top three? That happened in five of the last seven races.

Prediction: 2+ Honda cars finish in the Top 3