NTT INDYCAR SERIES FOX Super 6 INDYCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' Indy 500 picks, predictions Updated May. 23, 2025 2:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching INDYCAR races this year? Watching INDYCAR and winning money.

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching INDYCAR as the series goes to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

For most Sunday afternoons (and a few Saturdays) between now and the end of August, these open-wheel racers will be putting on a show. And no matter the week, all the races are on FOX, so they're easy to find.

How do you play the game? Enter the INDYCAR contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. So why not try to win some money in the FOX Super 6 game?

The pomp and circumstance surrounding the Indy 500 is what makes it the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." The actual race will consist of the most thrilling three hours of must-see TV that you could imagine.

So add to the fun and play our Super 6 contest.

If you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

1. Which of the following will occur?

Larson completes the "Double Duty"

Palou wins his first Indy 500

Newgarden wins his third straight Indy 500

None of the above

Alex Palou has never won on an oval. No driver has won three consecutive Indianapolis 500s. Two drivers have been running at the finish in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coke 600 on the same day. So the odds would lean toward Larson at least finishing both events. Palou, though, has a strong car and will be a contender. And Newgarden has made moves few have ever made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Larson completes the "Double Duty"

2. Rank the drivers by BEST FINISHING POSITION at the Indy 500 (best to worst):

Felix Rosenqvist, Scott Dixon, Robert Shwartzman, Scott McLaughlin

Shwartzman is on the pole but has never raced on an oval. The other three have had fast cars this month, but McLaughlin crashed his in practice last Sunday morning. Dixon is the only winner among these, but that was in 2008. Rosenqvist was fourth in 2022. McLaughlin’s best was sixth in 2024.

Prediction: McLaughlin, Dixon, Rosenqvist, Shwartzman

3. Which group of drivers includes the Indy 500 WINNER?

O’Ward, Shwartzman, Newgarden, Rossi

Palou, Sato, Rosenqvist, Malukas

Dixon, McLaughlin, Larson, Lundgaard

None of the above

The first grouping has two former winners (Newgarden and Rossi) while the other two have one winner (Sato, Dixon). O’Ward has two second-place finishes in the last three years, while Shwartzman has never raced on an oval, so his pole-winning run was an upset. In the second group, Palou has been the star this year but has never won on an oval. Rosenqvist has the coolness to win this race, while Malukas is still young when it comes to the 500. The last grouping has two veterans in Dixon and McLaughlin and two up-and-comers in the 500 in Larson and Lundgaard.

Prediction: O’Ward, Shwartzman, Newgarden, Rossi

4. Predict the STARTING GRID POSITION of the Indy 500 winner

1-4, 4-7, 7-16, 16-33

This is a tough one because there are fast cars spread throughout the field and many more than usual. This is especially true with Josef Newgarden and Will Power in the back row. But among the other strong cars in the 16-33 category are Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta. And you can never count out Helio Castroneves. Of the top four, O’Ward (third) and Dixon (fourth) probably have the best shots to win, while those in the next three rows are mostly drivers looking for that elusive first win.

Prediction: 1-4

5. Will Pato O’Ward Win, Place, or Show in the Indy 500?

Win, Place, Show, none of the above

O’Ward has finished second in two of the last three years. His car has had the potential to win for the last three years. Is this his year? He’s got his best starting spot of his career in third.

Prediction: Win

6. Which team will have the two drivers with the best COMBINED FINISHING POSITION?

Arrow McLaren (O’Ward, Lundgaard, Larson, Siegel)

Chip Ganassi Racing (Dixon, Palou, Simpson)

Both teams have two drivers that you would expect to run well — O’Ward and Lundgaard for McLaren and Dixon and Palou for Ganassi. Larson, Siegel and Simpson all have the potential to run well, but their inexperience could stymie them at Indy. Lundgaard has never finished in the top 10 but potentially is in his strongest ride at Indy.

Prediction: Chip Ganasi Racing





BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

share