NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Early Favorite For Road America
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Early Favorite For Road America

Published Jun. 16, 2026 2:29 p.m. ET

INDYCAR heads to Wisconsin this weekend for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. And according to the odds, Alex Palou could get his fifth win of the season when the series races on Sunday, June 21 (2 p.m. ET, FOX).

Will Palou be able to bounce back from Bommarito, a race where his pit strategy landed him in 17th place?

Check out the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 16.

 

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XPEL Grand Prix at Road America 2026

Alex Palou: 6/5 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
David Malukas: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Christian Lundgaard: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Scott McLaughlin: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Pato O'Ward: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Josef Newgarden: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Will Power: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Louis Foster: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Marcus Ericsson: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Graham Rahal: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Santino Ferrucci: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Rinus Veekay: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Alexander Rossi: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Romain Grosjean: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Christian Rasmussen: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Dennis Hauger: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Caio Collet: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Mick Schumacher: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

 

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

Alex Palou is the early favorite heading into Road America. On the season, the reigning INDYCAR champion has four wins, five poles and sits first in the standings with 342 points. He won this race in 2025 after leading only six laps. Even with his disastrous finish two weeks ago at Gateway, he's still sitting first in Bob Pockrass's most recent power rankings.

One To Watch

Kyle Kirkwood is certainly one to watch at Road America, as he sits second in the standings behind Alex Palou. In fact, he's only 49 points away from the champ for first place. While he hasn't earned any poles in 2026, he does have one win under his belt, which was the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington back in March. At Road America last year, he barely missed the podium, finishing fourth behind Palou, Rosenqvist and Ferrucci.

 
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