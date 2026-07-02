Scott Dixon Departure From Chip Ganassi Racing Confirmed

Most people thought that Scott Dixon would retire at Chip Ganassi Racing — his home for nearly a quarter of a century.

However, that's not the way he will end his career.

Chip Ganassi confirmed Thursday that six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon will not return to the team next season. Dixon’s 2027 landing spot has not been announced, but industry sources indicate he is headed to Arrow McLaren.

Dixon, who turns 46 later this month, has won 58 of his 59 INDYCAR races with Ganassi, which he joined during the 2002 season. He won three races with the team in 2003 on his way to the first of six titles (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020).

Ganassi, in a statement released Thursday morning, said he offered Dixon a contract to remain with the team.

Scott Dixon's time at Ganassi has come to an end.

"Scott Dixon has recently informed the team that he will not be returning in 2027," Ganassi said in a statement. "Scott has meant so much to CGR over the past 24 years. Together we've shared championships, many victories and countless moments that have helped define this organization.

"Because of everything we've accomplished together and the legacy Scott has built here, we believed it was important to give him the opportunity to finish his career at Chip Ganassi Racing, and we made him a multi-year offer to do just that."

Dixon has won nine races in the five-plus seasons since his last championship, while teammate Alex Palou has won 23 races and four series titles. This year, Dixon has no wins and sits 10th in the standings after 10 events.

Scott Dixon's racing legacy at Ganassi includes six INDYCAR titles.

The move for Dixon, assuming McLaren is his destination, also means a change in manufacturer from Honda to Chevrolet and a move from Ganassi to a team owned by Zak Brown. Ganassi and Brown were involved in a bitter lawsuit over the last few years, as Brown signed Palou to a contract that Palou ended up breaking to remain at Ganassi.

"We respect that he's chosen a different path and wish him nothing but continued success," Ganassi said in his statement. "Scott will always be a special part of this team's history, and we're grateful for everything we've accomplished together.

"Our focus now is on finishing this season strong with the No. 9 PNC team while also preparing for the future."

The top candidate for Dixon’s seat is from the team he is expected to join.

Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist will likely replace Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard at McLaren. Lundgaard, fourth in the series standings with two wins this year, is the highest driver in the standings who is not signed for next season.