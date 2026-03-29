2026 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Results: Alex Palou Back in Winner's Circle
After a couple of races away from the winner's circle, INDYCAR's most dominant driver has picked up another win. Alex Palou raced to victory at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, getting his second victory in four races in the 2026 INDYCAR season.
Palou dominated Sunday's race, leading for 79 of the 90 laps. He finished just over 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Christian Lundgaard, who was also the runner-up at last year's Alabama Indy Grand Prix.
This marks Palou's second straight victory at Barber Motorsports Park. He actually won last year's race in slightly more dominant fashion, leading that race for 81 laps before beating Lundgaard by over 16 seconds.
Graham Rahal finished third in Sunday's race at Barber Motorsports Park. It's his best finish in a race since 2023.
Here's the full top 25 from the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix:
1. Alex Palou
2. Christian Lundgaard
3. Graham Rahal
7. Scott Dixon
9. Marcus Ericcson
10. Josef Newgarden
11. Alexander Rossi
12. Will Power
13. Felix Rosenqvist
14. Rinus Veekay
15. Romain Grosjean
16. Scott McLaughlin
17. Pato O'Ward
18. Nolan Siegel
19. Christian Rasmussen
20. Kyffin Simpson
21. Caio Collet
22. Sting Ray Robb
23. Dennis Hauger
24. Mick Schumacher
25. Louis Foster