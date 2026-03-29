2026 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Results: Alex Palou Back in Winner's Circle

After a couple of races away from the winner's circle, INDYCAR's most dominant driver has picked up another win. Alex Palou raced to victory at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, getting his second victory in four races in the 2026 INDYCAR season.

Palou dominated Sunday's race, leading for 79 of the 90 laps. He finished just over 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Christian Lundgaard, who was also the runner-up at last year's Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

This marks Palou's second straight victory at Barber Motorsports Park. He actually won last year's race in slightly more dominant fashion, leading that race for 81 laps before beating Lundgaard by over 16 seconds.

Graham Rahal finished third in Sunday's race at Barber Motorsports Park. It's his best finish in a race since 2023.

Here's the full top 25 from the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix:

1. Alex Palou

2. Christian Lundgaard

3. Graham Rahal

4. David Malukas

5. Kyle Kirkwood

6. Marcus Armstrong

7. Scott Dixon

8. Santino Ferrucci

9. Marcus Ericcson

10. Josef Newgarden

11. Alexander Rossi

12. Will Power

13. Felix Rosenqvist

14. Rinus Veekay

15. Romain Grosjean

16. Scott McLaughlin

17. Pato O'Ward

18. Nolan Siegel

19. Christian Rasmussen

20. Kyffin Simpson

21. Caio Collet

22. Sting Ray Robb

23. Dennis Hauger

24. Mick Schumacher

25. Louis Foster