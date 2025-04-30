NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 Indy 500 Entry List: All 34 drivers and 12 teams

Updated Apr. 30, 2025 1:28 p.m. ET

The field for the 2025 Indy 500 is taking shape, with teams across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES announcing their entries for this year’s race. From returning champions to exciting rookies, here's the full Indy 500 entry list, including all the confirmed drivers set to compete at the Brickyard.

2025 Indy 500 Entry List

  1. Josef Newgarden (#2, Team Penske)
  2. Scott McLaughlin (#3, Team Penske)
  3. David Malukas (#4, A.J. Foyt Racing)
  4. Pato O'Ward (#5, Arrow McLaren)
  5. Nolan Siegel (#6, Arrow McLaren)
  6. Hélio Castroneves (#06, Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian)
  7. Christian Lundgaard (#7, Arrow McLaren)
  8. Kyffin Simpson (#8, Chip Ganassi Racing)
  9. Scott Dixon (#9, Chip Ganassi Racing)
  10. Álex Palou (#10, Chip Ganassi Racing)
  11. Will Power (#12, Team Penske)
  12. Santino Ferrucci (#14, A.J. Foyt Racing)
  13. Graham Rahal (#15, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
  14. Kyle Larson (#17, Arrow McLaren with Rick Hendrick)
  15. Rinus VeeKay (#18, Dale Coyne Racing)
  16. Alexander Rossi (#20, Ed Carpenter Racing)
  17. Christian Rasmussen (#21, Ed Carpenter Racing)
  18. Ryan Hunter-Reay (#23, DRR-Cusick Motorsports)
  19. Jack Harvey (#24, DRR-Cusick Motorsports)
  20. Colton Herta (#26, Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian)
  21. Kyle Kirkwood (#27, Andretti Global)
  22. Marcus Ericsson (#28, Andretti Global)
  23. Devlin DeFrancesco (#30, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
  24. Ed Carpenter (#33, Ed Carpenter Racing)
  25. Louis Foster (#45, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
  26. Jacob Abel (#51, Dale Coyne Racing)
  27. Felix Rosenqvist (#60, Meyer Shank Racing)
  28. Marcus Armstrong (#66, Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian)
  29. Takuma Sato (#75, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)
  30. Conor Daly (#76, Juncos Hollinger Racing)
  31. Sting Ray Robb (#77, Juncos Hollinger Racing)
  32. Robert Shwartzman (#83, Prema Racing)
  33. Callum Ilott (#90, Prema Racing)
  34. Marco Andretti (#98, Andretti Global)
