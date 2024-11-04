MLS
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Bracket, Schedule, Standings, Scores

Updated Nov. 4, 2024 3:05 p.m. ET

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs are underway! Check out everything you need to know about the schedule and bracket below:

2024 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

Friday, Nov. 8

Saturday, Nov. 9

2024 MLS Cup Playoff Bracket

Eastern Conference

Conference Semifinals

  • (7) NY Red Bulls vs. Winner of Cincinnati/NYC
  • Winner of Miami/Atlanta vs. Winner of Orlando/Charlotte

Round 1 Best-of-3

  • (1) Miami vs. (9) Atlanta - Series tied 1-1
  • (2) Columbus vs. (7) NY Redbulls - Red Bulls won 2-0
  • (3) Cincinnati vs. (6) New York City - Series tied 1-1
  • (4) Orlando vs. (5) Charlotte - Series tied 1-1

Wild Card

  • (8) Montreal vs. (9) Atlanta - Atlanta won

Western Conference

Conference Semifinals

  • (4) Seattle vs. Winner of LAFC/Vancouver
  • (2) LA vs. (6) Minnesota

Round 1 Best-of-3

  • (1) LAFC vs. (8) Vancouver - Series tied 1-1
  • (2) LA vs. (7) Colorado - LA won 2-0
  • (3) Real Salt Lake vs. (6) Minnesota - Minnesota won 2-0
  • (4) Seattle vs. (5) Houston - Seattle won 2-0

Wild Card

  • (8) Vancouver vs. (9) Portland - Vancouver won

How do I watch the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs?

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will be available on Apple TV. Select playoff games will also be available on FOX and FS1, including the MLS Cup championship game.

