Yoshinobu Yamamoto Named 2025 World Series MVP After Legendary Performance

Yoshinobu Yamamoto became a Dodgers legend in the 2025 World Series – and he has an MVP award to show for it.

After six spectacular innings in Game 6, Yoshinobu Yamamoto followed it up the next day with an amazing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in Game 7 of the World Series, which the Dodgers won 4-3 in 11 innings.

Yamamoto gave up a lead-off double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 11th, and he walked Addison Barger two batters later to put runners on first and third. Then, Alejandro Kirk hit a ground ball to Mookie Betts, who stepped on second and threw to Freddie Freeman to win the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers CELEBRATE after winning 2025 World Series The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated after they beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 to become World Series Champions

Yamamoto finished his postseason with a 1.45 ERA.

"I still can’t get over it," Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman told Ken Rosenthal on FOX following Yamamoto's World Series performance.

Yamamoto won both of his starts against the Blue Jays during the Fall Classic: a stellar six-inning showing in Game 6 that came after a complete-game masterpiece in Game 2. He gave up just two earned runs while striking out 14 batters in those appearances.

Yamamoto entered Game 7 having allowed 34 2/3 innings to go along with a 4-1 record. After a complete game in the National League Championship Series against the Brewers, he had allowed two runs over 15 innings in the World Series on nine hits and just one walk.

Between Games 6 and 7, Yamamoto threw 130 pitches.

"The three of us," David Ortiz said on MLB on FOX's postgame show of his co-hosts Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, "as you guys know, we’ve had a long career as a baseball player, and Yamamoto had us guessing."

Last season, Yamamoto had a 3.86 ERA over his four postseason starts, which spanned 18 2/3 innings. That was capped by 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in Game 2 of the World Series against the Yankees. He joins an elite club of pitchers who won three games in the Fall Classic.

