Yankees' Gerrit Cole won't throw 3-4 weeks due to elbow nerve irritation
Yankees' Gerrit Cole won't throw 3-4 weeks due to elbow nerve irritation

Published Mar. 16, 2024 1:33 p.m. ET

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won't throw for three to four weeks because of nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow.

Cole discussed his injury before Saturday's game with Toronto. He likely will need a spring training-like period after he resumes throwing to be ready to rejoin the team.

The Yankees disclosed Monday that the AL Cy Young award winner was experiencing issues bouncing back following spring training starts, and the 33-year-old right-hander traveled to Los Angeles to be examined by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow expert.

Cole returned to Tampa on Friday.

Nestor Cortes will start the March 28 opener at Houston in place of Cole.

Cole is entering the fifth season of a $324 million, nine-year contract that pays $36 million annually. He has the right to opt out after the season and become a free agent, but if he opts out, the Yankees can void the optout by adding a guaranteed $36 million salary for 2029.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

