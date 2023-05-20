Major League Baseball
Yankees designate struggling OF Aaron Hicks for assignment
Updated May. 20, 2023 4:14 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees designated struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks for assignment before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The move means that Hicks is immediately removed from the club's 40-man roster. If he is not claimed by another team in the next seven days, the Yankees can either trade Hicks or place him on irrevocable outright waivers.

The Yankees made the move to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday.

The 33-year-old Hicks is batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with New York in February 2019.

Hicks broke into the majors with Minnesota in 2013. He was traded to New York in November 2015. He is a .230 hitter with 101 homers and 356 RBIs in 898 career games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone described his talk with Hicks as "quiet" and "somber."

"This is family," Boone said. "You go through everything with these guys. Obviously, with Aaron, some ups and downs. He’s had some really good seasons. It wasn’t an easy conversation to have, but one we felt was necessary."

The Yankees traded minor league right-hander Diego Hernández and cash considerations to the Red Sox for Allen.

The 30-year-old Allen is beginning his second stint with New York after appearing in 15 games with the Yankees in 2021. He also has played with Cleveland, San Diego and Pittsburgh during his six big league seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

