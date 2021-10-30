World Series 2021: Top plays from Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Game 4

Major League Baseball
1 hour ago

The Fall Classic action continues Saturday in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after a 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros at home in Game 3.

Game 4 features polar opposites when it comes to the starting pitching. On one side, we have a familiar face on the mound for the Astros, with Zack Greinke taking the ball.

On the other side, it was a brand-new face, with pitcher Dylan Lee making his first career start for the Braves.

Before the first pitch, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talked to Braves fans outside Truist Park, asking them what they'd give up in order to see Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in this series.

Here are the best plays from Game 4 of the 2021 World Series.

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves (Atlanta leads 2-1)

It wasn't great for Lee in his first MLB start, as he loaded the bases and was pulled with one out in the first inning.

Kyle Wright replaced Lee and got Carlos Correa to ground out, but a run scored on the play, and the Astros took a 1-0 lead.

Wright handled business from there, striking out Kyle Tucker to get out of the inning without further damage.

In addition to pitching a scoreless first inning, Greinke got a hit for himself in the second — and it very well could be the final hit by a pitcher in MLB history.

Defense and pitching by Kyle Wright continued to come through for Atlanta in the early innings, as the Astros had lots of action on the basepaths but nothing to show for it.

Finally, the Astros broke through in the fourth, with a solo shot from Jose Altuve to make it 2-0.

With 23 career postseason home runs, Altuve is behind only Manny Ramirez (29) on the all-time list.

Stay tuned for more updates!

The teams meet again Sunday for Game 5 (8:09 p.m. ET on FOX).

