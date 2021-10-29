World Series 2021: Astros and Braves both look for the upper hand in Game 3

Major League Baseball
19 mins ago

Welcome to Atlanta for Game 3 of the World Series on FOX.

Heading into Friday's matchup, the World Series is tied 1-1. The Houston Astros turned the tide in Game 2 — dominating the Braves 7-2 — after dropping Game 1 to Atlanta 6-2.

Here are the best plays from Game 3 of the 2021 World Series.

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves (series tied 1-1)

Familiar faces

With the Braves hosting their first World Series game since 1999, it was only right that the family of the late Hank Aaron was present and honored on the field.

Mr. Anderson

Ian Anderson was in complete control through the first three innings of his first career World Series start.

The Braves starting pitcher recorded two strikeouts without allowing a run through his first trip through the Astros lineup.

Stay tuned for more updates.

