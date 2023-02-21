Major League Baseball Why Aaron Judge decided not to play in World Baseball Classic 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

TAMPA, Fla. — Team USA will showcase some of baseball’s biggest stars in next month’s World Baseball Classic. There’s Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso, J.T. Realmuto, and the list goes on.

So, why not Aaron Judge?

The priorities changed for Judge after he signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees and was later named the 16th captain in franchise history.

"It would be an honor to represent my country and play in that," Judge told FOX Sports. "But my main goal is what I can do here in New York and what I can do to bring a championship back here. I think especially after signing a nine-year contract, for me, priorities are New York. Maybe four years down the road, hopefully I can still make the team and get an opportunity to play. But right now for me, my focus is here."

Judge has spent the better part of the past six weeks at the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa encouraging younger players to work out while also coaching them up, manager Aaron Boone said. As captain, Judge wants to continue that effort of getting to know the younger, fresher prospects on a deeper level. Participating in the WBC would have taken him away from those priorities.

Judge, last season’s home-run leader with 62, has never played in the tournament.

"My focus is on New York and especially being named captain, I didn’t want to miss any time at spring training," Judge said. "There’s so many young guys here that I’ve only seen on Twitter, or the prospect reports. I want to get a chance to be around these young guys and get to know them and kind of show them what we do here."

Giancarlo Stanton is also not participating in the WBC this year, though he did play in 2017 for Team USA. Stanton’s memorable two-run home run that sailed into the Western Metal Supply Co. building at Petco Park gave USA the lead for good over Dominican Republic in a pool-play elimination game. Team USA went on to win its first World Baseball Classic title after blanking Puerto Rico, 8-0.

This time around, Stanton is focused on bringing a championship back to the Bronx. After 27 championships, the Yankees have not won a World Series in 13 years.

"I want to get ready for the season and I just want to have a healthy season, really," Stanton told FOX Sports. "It’s one of the most fun baseball experiences that I’ve had, so I wouldn’t want to miss that unless there’s a bigger ultimate goal that I need to get to."

As far as Judge deciding not to compete in the WBC, Stanton understands if Judge wants to take it easy this spring after the grind of his historic 2022 campaign, followed by an equally eventful offseason. Judge’s free agency, and all of the ups and downs that came with it, was the center of the winter's hot stove season. After weeks of speculation, Judge finally agreed to a $360 million contract with the Yankees in early December.

"He had a wild offseason, a wild year," Stanton said of Judge. "As successful as it was, it does take a toll on you too. Having a chill, relaxing spring, making sure you get everything right for the long year is just as important, too."

Boone said Judge feels an added responsibility after being named captain to be fully present and help younger players feel comfortable at Yankees camp. The skipper said the Yankees left the decision to play in the tournament completely up to the players. If Judge and Stanton decided to play, Boone said it wouldn’t have diminished their dedication to the team.

"But that said, selfishly, I’m glad they’re here," Boone said. "Obviously two of our leaders, so I think it’s great that they’re here."

The Yankees have three players participating in the WBC, including Gleyber Torres, Kyle Higashioka, and Jonathan Loáisiga. Judge said he thinks the Yankees would’ve been open to him playing in the tournament.

"I don’t think they’d mind," Judge said. "But I’d definitely talk to them about it and see what they have to say. I think they’d probably advise me not to at some point. But it’s ultimately up to me."

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @ DeeshaThosar .

