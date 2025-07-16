Major League Baseball Which 10 Players Have the Most MLB All-Star Game Selections? Published Jul. 16, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game was one of, if not the most unique Midsummer Classic of all time. After the American League mounted a six-run comeback, the game was tied following the bottom of the ninth inning, triggering a swing-off – essentially, a miniature Home Run Derby – to determine the winner, with Kyle Schwarber's three long balls helping the National League come away with the victory.

Many of the players who were present for the 2025 All-Star Game were ones that had numerous All-Star trips under their belt. On that note, which players have the most career All-Star selections?

Here are the 10 players with the most All-Star Game selections in MLB history.

Players With the Most All-Star Game Selections

T-7. Carl Yastrzemski: 18

Carl Yastrzemski won seven Gold Gloves. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Before "The Miz," we had "Yaz." Spending his entire 23-year career with the Boston Red Sox (1961-83), Yastrzemski earned 18 All-Star nods. A three-time batting champion and Triple Crown-winner who led the American League in hits twice and doubles three times, Yastrzemski also earned seven Gold Gloves while claiming both the 1967 AL MVP Award and the 1970 MLB All-Star Game MVP Award. A consistent force from the left side of the plate, Yastrzemski is ninth in MLB history with 3,419 career hits.

T-7. Brooks Robinson: 18

Brooks Robinson won two World Series with the Orioles. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

A 16-time Gold Glover at the hot corner, Robinson is one of the best third basemen of all time. Spending his entire 23-year career with the Baltimore Orioles (1955-77), Robinson made 18 All-Star Game rosters and was part of two Orioles' title teams in 1966 and 1970, earning World Series MVP honors in the latter year and posting an unreal .485/.471/.788 slash line in the 1970 postseason. A balanced hitter from the right side, Robinson was the 1964 AL MVP and the MVP of the 1966 All-Star Game.

T-7. Al Kaline: 18

Al Kaline won the 1968 World Series with the Tigers. (Photo by Herb Scharfman /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X7539 )

Kaline has a case for being the best player not named Ty Cobb to play for the Detroit Tigers. Spending his entire 22-year career in Motown (1953-74), the 18-time All-Star claimed 10 Gold Gloves and won the 1955 batting title. Starring on Detroit's 1968 championship team, Kaline posted a .379/.400/.655 slash line in the 1968 World Series. Kaline primarily camped out in right field but also extensively played center field and dabbled at first base.

T-7. Rod Carew: 18

Rod Carew won seven batting titles. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

The list of pure contact hitters better than Rod Carew is a short one, if it even exists at all. A member of the 3,000-hit club, Carew, who began his career playing second base before later getting moved to first, earned 18 trips to the All-Star Game in a career split between the Minnesota Twins (1967-78) and California Angels (1979-85). Carew won seven AL batting titles, while leading the AL in hits and WAR three times apiece and claiming the 1977 AL MVP Award.

T-7. Yogi Berra: 18

New York Yankee Yogi Berra batting during the 4th World Series game against the San Francisco Giants. (via Getty)

A three-time AL MVP, Berra spent all but four games of his Hall of Fame career with the New York Yankees, with whom he became a pillar in franchise history. The catcher earned 18 All-Star trips with the Bronx Bombers, while being part of an absurd 10 championship teams: 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962. Berra is one of the best all-around catchers in league history.

T-5. Ted Williams: 19

Ted Williams heads for first base after hitting a ground ball in the 1st inning of the Yanks-Red Sox game. (via Getty)

Williams spent his entire 19-year MLB career in Boston (1939-42, 1946-60), with whom he's first in franchise history in several categories, including WAR (121.8), batting average (.344) and home runs (521). While earning 18 All-Star nods, Williams also won two Triple Crowns, six AL batting titles, led the AL in home runs four times, WAR six times and won two AL MVP awards (1946 and 1949). Moreover, Williams' career .482 on-base percentage ranks first in MLB history.

T-5. Cal Ripken Jr.: 19

Cal Ripken Jr. played in an MLB-record 2,632 consecutive games. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X44627 TK1 R5 F15)

When you play in 2,632 consecutive games — an MLB record — there are going to be many accolades that come your way. Nineteen All-Star nods being among them for Ripken, who spent his entire 21-year career with the Orioles (1981-2001). Part of Baltimore's 1983 World Series triumph, the star shortstop was a two-time AL MVP (1983 and 1991), two-time Gold Glover, eight-time Silver Slugger and led the AL with 211 hits in 1983. Meanwhile, Ripken was the MVP of both the 1991 and 2001 All-Star Game.

4. Mickey Mantle: 20

4/24/1960-New York, NY: Mickey Mantle of the New York Yankees, batting during a game against Baltimore at Yankee Stadium.

Arguably the best switch hitter in MLB history, Mantle earned 20 MLB All-Star honors. A three-time AL MVP (1956, 1957 and 1962), Mantle earned one Gold Glove, won the 1956 Triple Crown and led the AL in home runs in four seasons. Of course, the power-hitting Mantle was part of seven championship teams on the Yankees, with whom he spent his entire 18-year career (1951-68): 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961 and 1962.

T-2. Stan Musial: 24

Stan Musial is fourth in MLB history with 3,630 career hits. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive via Getty Images)

"Stan The Man" was sent to the All-Star Game 24 times. A three-time NL MVP (1943, 1946 and 1948), Musial won seven NL batting titles, led the NL in hits six times and WAR four times, while being a featured element of three St. Louis Cardinals championship teams (1942, 1944 and 1946). Musial, who spent his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals (1941-44, 1946-63), is one of the best pure hitters in the history of the sport and fourth all-time with 3,630 career hits.

T-2. Willie Mays: 24

Willie Mays was a two-time National League MVP Award winner. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Mays made catches over his shoulder and hit pound-for-pound with the best of them, helping him earn 24 All-Star honors. A two-time NL MVP (1954 and 1965), Mays earned 12 Gold Gloves, led the NL in home runs four times, triples three times, won the 1954 NL batting title and helped the then-New York Giants win the 1954 World Series. The superstar outfielder, who played 21-plus seasons with the Giants (1951-52 and 1954-72), also won the 1963 and 1968 All-Star Game MVP awards.

1. Henry Aaron: 25

Henry Aaron is second in MLB history with 755 career home runs. (Photo by UPI Color/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

In what was the first All-Star Game in Atlanta since Aaron passed in 2021, MLB honored the legendary figure during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game by recreating his 715th career home run — which, at the time it was hit in 1974, passed Babe Ruth for the most in MLB history — with the stadium lights off and lasers projecting the play. Aaron, who stands second in MLB history with 755 home runs and third with 3,771 hits, won the 1956 and 1959 batting titles, was a three-time Gold Glover, won the 1957 NL MVP Award, led the NL in home runs four times and helped the Braves win the 1957 World Series. Oh, and he earned a record 25 All-Star honors.

