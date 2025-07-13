Major League Baseball What Are The Last 10 Instances of a Perfect Game in MLB History? Published Jul. 13, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No major North American sport has more history tied to its game than baseball. America's pastime has provided several memorable moments and feats throughout the nearly 150-year history of professional baseball.

There's one thing that's pretty uncommon to see in baseball: perfect games. As of July 2025, there have been 24 perfect games in MLB history, making it a more rare occurrence than a hitter going for the cycle, among other things.

There have been eight perfect games since the turn of the century, making it a bit more frequent in recent decades, but it's still pretty rare. That said, let's take a look at the last 10 instances of a perfect game.

Last 10 Instances of a Perfect MLB Game

David Wells was carried off the field by his Yankees teammates after throwing a perfect game in 1998.

In MLB history, a perfect game has been rarer than the Yankees winning a World Series. Wells' perfect game was the 15th of all time and just the second by a Yankees pitcher — but the first one to come in the regular season, as Don Larsen's perfect game came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. Making Wells' feat even more impressive, he claimed years later that he was battling a brutal hangover when he was on the mound at Yankee Stadium that afternoon. Wells struck out 11 Twins hitters and nearly became the first player in MLB history to throw two perfect games a few months later, taking a perfect game bid into the seventh inning.

9. New York Yankees RHP David Cone vs. Montreal Expos (July 18, 1999)

David Cone was also carried off the field by his Yankees teammates after throwing his perfect game in 1999. Credit: (Vincent Laforet /Allsport)

Just over a year after Wells' perfect game, another Yankees pitcher did the same. In fact, Larsen threw out the first pitch prior to Cone's perfect game in 1999. There were a couple of things that could've derailed Cone's bid for perfection. There was a 33-minute rain delay in the third inning of the game and a pop fly hit by pinch-hitter Ryan McGuire was nearly lost in the sun by Yankees left fielder Ricky Ledée in the ninth inning, but Cone was able to retire every Expos hitter he faced, recording 10 strikeouts in his perfect game.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Randy Johnson vs. Atlanta Braves (May 18, 2004)

Randy Johnson recorded 13 strikeouts in his perfect game in 2004. (Photo by Pio Roda/Atlanta Braves/MLB via Getty Images)

One of the game's greatest left-handed pitchers accomplished one of his greatest career feats in 2004. The "Big Unit" struck out 13 Braves hitters en route to throwing a perfect game in May 2004, becoming the oldest player to do so at age 40. As he struck out nearly half the hitters he faced, Johnson said that catcher Robby Hammock "called a great game," shaking him off on only a few occasions.

Mark Buerhle was in disbelief after throwing a perfect game in 2009. (Photo by Warren Wimmer/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of the 24 perfect games in MLB history, Buerhle's might have had the best perfect game-saving play. In the ninth inning, Rays outfielder Gabe Kapler hit a fly ball that appeared destined for at least an extra-base hit, if not a home run. But center fielder DeWayne Wise made a leaping grab at the wall to save Buerhle's perfect game bid. Buerhle struck out six hitters in his effort.

6. Athletics LHP Dallas Braden vs. Tampa Bay Rays (May 9, 2010)

Dallas Braden shared an emotional embrace with his grandmother after throwing a perfect game on Mother's Day in 2010. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

For the second consecutive year, the Rays were on the wrong side of a perfect game. Kapler also nearly ended a perfect game bid for the second straight year. With two outs in the ninth, Kapler chased at Dallas Braden's fastball outside the zone on a 3-1 count, hitting into the final out of the game. Had Kapler looked at the pitch, he likely would've walked. Adding to the drama, Braden actually thought it was a 2-2 count when he threw the final pitch, later saying that he would've thrown a changeup had he known it was a 3-1 count. Beyond the perfect game, the day had significant meaning for Braden. It came on Mother's Day and Braden's mom passed away years prior from cancer.

5. Philadelphia Phillies RHP Roy Halladay vs. Miami Marlins (May 29, 2010)

Roy Halladay shared an embrace with his Phillies teammates following his perfect game in 2010. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

For the first time in MLB history, two perfect games were thrown in the same month. Weeks after Braden's perfect game, Halladay joined him. Like Buerhle and Braden, Halladay had a close call in the ninth inning. Marlins pinch hitter Mike Lamb hit a deep ball to center field that would've been a home run at many other ballparks, but Shane Victorino was able to track the ball down and make the grab.

Philip Humber was doused with water after throwing his perfect game. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Humber had a relatively breezy perfect game until the final out. Brendan Ryan was able to draw a full count against Humber, chasing at a swing outside the zone for the final out of the game. However, Ryan thought he checked his swing and argued with the ump. As that happened, White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski let the ball get away from him, which might have let Ryan get on base had he not been arguing with the umpire.

Matt Cain and Buster Posey shared an embrace following the Giants pitcher's perfect game in 2012. (Photo by Missy Mikulecky/MLB via Getty Images)

Cain arguably pitched the most dominant game in MLB history in 2012. In his perfect game against the Astros, Cain struck out 14 hitters, tying the record for the most strikeouts in a perfect game. His game score also tied Sandy Koufax's perfect game for the best game score by a pitcher in the modern era. There was a close call, though. In the seventh inning, Gregor Blanco needed to make a diving catch to keep Cain's perfect bid intact.

Felix Hernandez threw the second perfect game in Seattle in 2012. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Then-Safeco Field was home to a second perfect hitter in 2012. The Mariners were also able to avenge themselves for being on the wrong side of a perfect hitter earlier that season, helping Hernandez accomplish the feat. He struck out 12 Rays hitters, marking the first time in MLB history that three perfect games were thrown in the same season.

Domingo German and his Yankees teammates posed for a picture following his perfect game in 2023. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

After an 11-year drought, there was finally another perfect game thrown in 2023. As the Yankees' offense put up 11 runs against the Athletics in June 2023, German wheeled and dealed. He struck out nine Athletics hitters and needed just 99 pitches to complete the perfect game, accomplishing a "Maddux" as well.

