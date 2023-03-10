WBC live updates: Japan leads Republic of Korea
The World Baseball Classic continues on Friday morning, as the Republic of Korea takes on Shohei Ohtani and Japan.
The pair of Pool B teams opened the WBC in opposing fashion, as the Republic of Korea lost to Australia, 8-7, while Japan defeated China, 8-1.
Here are the top plays from the game!
WBC: Republic of Korea vs. Japan
We're off!
Yu Darvish pitched a one-two-three first inning for Japan in front of an amped crowd.
Korea strikes first
Baekho Kang led off the top of the third with a double to left-center field.
The next batter, Euiji Yang, unloaded on a two-run home run to left field, giving the Republic of Korea a 2-0 lead.
Make it three
With two outs in the top of the third, Jung Hoo Lee punched out a base hit to right field, scoring the Republic of Korea's third run of the inning.
Japan strikes back
Japan got the first two batters of the bottom of the third on the basepaths before getting on the board. The third batter of the inning, Lars Nootbaar, hit an RBI single to right-center field, putting runners on the corners with nobody out.
The next batter, Kensuke Kondoh, hit a double off the bottom of the center field wall, driving in another run and putting runners on second and third. It also knocked Republic of Korea starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim out of the game.
Lead change
Tae-in Won took the hill for Korea.
After Ohtani was intentionally walked and Munetaka Murakami popped up, Masataka Yoshida gave Japan the lead with a two-run single to center field.
Japan takes a 4-3 lead over Korea after base hits by Lars Nootbaar, Kensuke Kondoh and Masataka Yoshida
Japan pitching change
Darvish was relived in favor of Shota Imanaga, who pitched a one-two-three fourth inning.
What a play!
With a three-player collision looming in the outfield grass, Nootbaar pulled off an amazing, head-first diving grab.
Juuust outta here
Kondoh got a hold of Won's curveball, hitting it just over the right field wall for a solo home run. It gave Japan a 5-3 lead.
Stay tuned for updates!
