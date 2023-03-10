World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

WBC live updates: Japan leads Republic of Korea

Updated Mar. 10, 2023 7:09 a.m. EST

The World Baseball Classic continues on Friday morning, as the Republic of Korea takes on Shohei Ohtani and Japan

The pair of Pool B teams opened the WBC in opposing fashion, as the Republic of Korea lost to Australia, 8-7, while Japan defeated China, 8-1.

Here are the top plays from the game!

WBC: Republic of Korea vs. Japan

We're off!

Yu Darvish pitched a one-two-three first inning for Japan in front of an amped crowd.

Korea strikes first

Baekho Kang led off the top of the third with a double to left-center field.

The next batter, Euiji Yang, unloaded on a two-run home run to left field, giving the Republic of Korea a 2-0 lead.

Euiji Yang crushes a home run deep to left field to give Korea a 2-0 lead over Japan

Euiji Yang crushes a home run deep to left field to give Korea a 2-0 lead over Japan
Korea took a 2-0 lead over Japan after Euji Yang took Yu Darvis deep to left field for a home run.

Make it three

With two outs in the top of the third, Jung Hoo Lee punched out a base hit to right field, scoring the Republic of Korea's third run of the inning.

Japan strikes back

Japan got the first two batters of the bottom of the third on the basepaths before getting on the board. The third batter of the inning, Lars Nootbaar, hit an RBI single to right-center field, putting runners on the corners with nobody out.

The next batter, Kensuke Kondoh, hit a double off the bottom of the center field wall, driving in another run and putting runners on second and third. It also knocked Republic of Korea starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim out of the game.

Lead change

Tae-in Won took the hill for Korea. 

After Ohtani was intentionally walked and Munetaka Murakami popped up, Masataka Yoshida gave Japan the lead with a two-run single to center field.

Japan takes a 4-3 lead over Korea after base hits by Lars Nootbaar, Kensuke Kondoh and Masataka Yoshida

Japan takes a 4-3 lead over Korea after base hits by Lars Nootbaar, Kensuke Kondoh and Masataka Yoshida
Japan took a 4-3 lead over Korea after base hits by Lars Nootbaar, Kensuke Kondoh and Masataka Yoshida.

Japan pitching change

Darvish was relived in favor of Shota Imanaga, who pitched a one-two-three fourth inning.

What a play!

With a three-player collision looming in the outfield grass, Nootbaar pulled off an amazing, head-first diving grab.

Japan's Lars Nootbaar lays out in left field to make a ridiculous play

Japan's Lars Nootbaar lays out in left field to make a ridiculous play
Japan's Lars Nootbaar laid out in left field to make a ridiculous grab.

Juuust outta here

Kondoh got a hold of Won's curveball, hitting it just over the right field wall for a solo home run. It gave Japan a 5-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

World Baseball Classic
