Major League Baseball The Orioles are young, cool and wildly talented. But are they ready to win now? Published Jul. 31, 2023

BALTIMORE — One day after the Orioles opened their final 2023 series against the Yankees with a 1-0 win, there were twin boys in the clubhouse playing a game of whiffle ball. This was no mellow matchup, either. The twins, belonging to dad and Baltimore catcher James McCann, were taking this Saturday afternoon locker room contest seriously — at one point swinging hard enough that the popping sound that came off one of the boys’ bats interrupted player interviews and conversations. For them, this was Game 7 of the World Series.

But for the adjacent major-leaguers, the boys’ game could not be further from serious. Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle swiveled his chair closer to the action, acting as catcher and umpire all at once. Veteran starter Kyle Gibson started playing broadcaster — well, only when he could mask his laughter long enough to offer commentary. Orioles players not only embraced this pure, wholesome joy, they seemed to be feeding off of it.

"It took them a while to warm up to the guys," McCann told FOX Sports of his five-year-old sons. "I remember different players saying, ‘By the end of the year they’re going to talk to me.’ Sure enough, now they run in here and find guys and fist bump them.

"My kids are actually leaving soon to go to school and I’ve had numerous people say, ‘No! We need them around.’ But it’s true. It really does add to the relaxed atmosphere. The greatest part about kids is they don’t know if you’re 4-for-4 or 0-for-4. They get to an age where they know if you won or lost, but in all they just keep things light. That’s the mindset here."

Walk into the Baltimore clubhouse and the environment is loose, bordering on laid-back. This is mostly a young team of players thought to have their entire careers ahead of them. That greenness has allowed the Orioles to play stress-free baseball while catapulting to the top of MLB’s toughest division, not to mention the best record in the American League (64-41).

That no-pressure attitude has also helped Baltimore win the season series against New York for the first time since 2016 — incidentally, it's also the last time the O's were in the playoffs. Crushing the Yanks was a longtime coming for Baltimore after being tormented by them for so many years. The Yankees, meanwhile, struck out 18 times in Sunday night’s series finale, their most in a game since the opening week of the 2019 campaign. For the Orioles, the 18 Ks were the most ever in the franchise's 123-year history.

"Well, we have a little bit more of a competitive roster," manager Brandon Hyde deadpanned. "So, that makes it nice. And it’s a little bit more of a fair fight than it has been in the past. We’re a lot more talented than my first few years here."

Even the ballpark has adapted to the O’s carefree style. Camden Yards now features a birdbath splash zone in left field, where an Orioles employee with the title of Mr. Splash unleashes a sprinkler shower on fans seated in that section every time they score a run and win the game.

"It just feels like that atmosphere that you dream about playing in," catcher Adley Rutschman said of the bustling, orange-covered Camden Yards. "And it’s here."

While the Orioles’ youth has helped them stay loose and approach games with a just-have-fun mentality, their inexperience can also be their kryptonite.

Right-hander Tyler Wells was optioned to Double-A on Sunday, less than 24 hours after he gave up three runs in 2.2 innings against the Yanks. Wells, in his third year in the big leagues, is compiling more innings than he ever had, evolving from a reliever in his 2021 rookie year into one of Baltimore’s key starters. Though Wells began the season on a solid note (3.18 ERA in his first 17 starts/104.2 innings pitched), he has since spiraled. His demotion to the minor leagues was defined as a "breather" by Hyde. Baltimore expects Wells to be back in its rotation in short order, but much of that depends on how he handles his demotion.

"We’re going to give him a little bit of a break," Hyde said. "And then we’re hoping that the low-pressure environment and low workload allows him to rejoin us and be the Tyler Wells we saw in the first half."

It’s unclear if Baltimore ascended from their bold rebuild to, now, first place in a tough AL East division faster than general manager Mike Elias anticipated. It’s still understandable to wonder just how far this group can go, and it’s fair to question whether the O’s youth will get the better of them in a possible short-lived postseason race.

But all of that is speculation. Right now, the Orioles have arrived, and they’re operating like they’re here to stay. To say nothing of the fact that there are still holdovers on this Orioles squad who have been through the wringer across those early rebuilding years. In all, the 2023 Orioles are a blend of troopers and newcomers that have found a way to consistently put up results.

"It doesn’t surprise me to see where we are right now and how we’re playing, given that last year we had a really good season and we showed what we’re capable of," right fielder Anthony Santander said. "There are a few guys here with a lot of experience and obviously we have a lot of young talent. That really helps us go out there, compete, and show what we’re made of."

As exciting as this season has been for Baltimore, unmistakable by the sold-out crowds all weekend long while the O’s hosted the Yankees, the club still has glaring needs. The playoffs appear to be a given, but going deep in them might require adding an ace, outfield depth and another high-strikeout relief arm at the deadline.

Though the Orioles entered Sunday with the fourth-best bullpen strikeout rate (26.1%) in MLB, that number is largely inflated by Félix Bautista. The O’s talented closer punches out more than half the batters he faces (51%), while the five other qualified relievers in Baltimore’s bullpen combine for a 24.1% strikeout rate.

And with the majority of a Baltimore staff being years younger than Camden Yards, the club could certainly use an older, proven veteran to lead the starting rotation.

Perhaps, the Orioles could be a landing spot for Justin Verlander. We know Mets GM Billy Eppler is "listening" to all offers on his best remaining trade assets, even though he avowed the price point would be high for any subsequent deals. Other obvious trade candidates on New York’s roster include Tommy Pham and Mark Canha. The O's biggest needs are in the rotation and bullpen, to be sure, but they could also use an extra outfielder to cover them in the event Aaron Hicks (hamstring strain) and Cedric Mullins (groin) need more time on the injured list.

Fellow AL power Texas has set the tone for what going for it and being all-in means leading up to Tuesday's deadline. Though no one expected Elias to be Rangers-aggressive in his approach, pursuing an ace and future Hall of Famer like Verlander would make a big statement for the upstart Orioles. Even if they are ahead of schedule, there are no promises that they'll soon repeat the strong season they're currently enjoying. Moreover, they have the prospect capital to swing a blockbuster deal and make it more palatable for the mid-market franchise.

The Orioles are already one of the most competitive teams. They're also one of the most captivating. Credit the front office for its decision-making, the coaches for their development and the players for their performance. They've all done so well that it's prompted a question no one would have asked four months ago: Are the Orioles ready to win it all?

We'll have our answer in the coming months, but the coming days might tell us how serious they are about that pursuit.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

