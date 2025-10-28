Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman Cap Off One of the Greatest World Series Games Ever

Eighteen innings. Nearly seven hours. One unforgettable swing.

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series was the kind of classic baseball fans will talk about for decades. Shohei Ohtani turned in another out-of-this-world performance with two home runs, two doubles, and five walks.

But it was Freddie Freeman’s walk-off blast in the bottom of the 18th that finally ended the chaos and lifted the Dodgers to a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

In one of the most historic nights in the history of playoff baseball, Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in just the second World Series game ever to go 18 innings.

Below, FOX Sports Research has broken down just how historic this game. Let's take a look:

One for the Record Books

At 6 hours and 39 minutes, this was the second World Series game to go over six hours— and also the second-longest postseason game ever (Game 3 of 2018 World Series, 7 hours and 20 minutes).

This was tied for the most innings played in a World Series game ever at 18 innings (also tied for most innings in any postseason game ever); two of the five playoff games ever to go 18 innings have come at Dodger Stadium (2018, Game 3— Red Sox at Dodgers).

The 19 combined pitchers used in Game 3 were the most in a game in postseason history; the Dodgers used 10 pitchers, setting the record for most in a single World Series game.

Both teams eclipsed 285 pitches each, becoming the first teams since at least 2000 to eclipse that mark in a World Series game.

The Shohei Show

Shohei Ohtani became the first player with three multi-HR games in a single postseason.

Ohtani tied the Dodger record for most HR in a single postseason (8, Corey Seager); his 8 HR is also tied for the second-most in a single postseason ever (Randy Arozarena, 10).

Ohtani reached base safely 9 times, tying the MLB record (regular season + playoffs) and setting the postseason record; the other three players who did it in the regular season— Max Carey (1922), Johnny Burnett (1932), Stab Hack (1942).

Ohtani became the first player with multiple games with 12+ total bases in a single postseason; the only other player with two such games in a postseason career is Babe Ruth.

He is also the fifth player ever to record 12+ total bases in a World Series game, and the first since Pablo Sandoval in 2012.

Ohtani had 4 extra-base hits, which tied for the most extra-base hits in a World Series game, joining Frank Isbell who did so in 1906.

Ohtani became the third player in the modern era with 4+ hits and 4+ walks in any game, joining Yankees’ Lou Gehrig (1927) and Cubs’ Stan Hack (1942).

Ohtani became the third player ever to record 8+ intentional walks in a single postseason, joining Barry Bonds (13 in 2002) and Albert Pujols (8 in 2011) (IBB official since 1955).

Ohtani became the first player to be intentionally walked twice with the bases empty in a postseason game (IBB official since 1955).

Ohtani joined Albert Pujols as the only players to be intentionally walked with the bases empty in a World Series game (since IBB were official in 1955).

Ohtani became the only player in postseason history with at least one pitching start and multiple HR in a single postseason.

He also joined Babe Ruth as the only players with multiple pitching starts and more than 2 HR hit in postseason career.

Other Notable Nuggets

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game 4 Moneyline: Dodgers -208

Game 4 Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Game 4 Run Total: Over 8 (-112), Under 8 (-108)

World Series Title: -500

World Series MVP Odds