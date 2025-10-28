Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman Cap Off One of the Greatest World Series Games Ever
Eighteen innings. Nearly seven hours. One unforgettable swing.
Game 3 of the 2025 World Series was the kind of classic baseball fans will talk about for decades. Shohei Ohtani turned in another out-of-this-world performance with two home runs, two doubles, and five walks.
But it was Freddie Freeman’s walk-off blast in the bottom of the 18th that finally ended the chaos and lifted the Dodgers to a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.
In one of the most historic nights in the history of playoff baseball, Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in just the second World Series game ever to go 18 innings.
Below, FOX Sports Research has broken down just how historic this game. Let's take a look:
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
One for the Record Books
- At 6 hours and 39 minutes, this was the second World Series game to go over six hours— and also the second-longest postseason game ever (Game 3 of 2018 World Series, 7 hours and 20 minutes).
- This was tied for the most innings played in a World Series game ever at 18 innings (also tied for most innings in any postseason game ever); two of the five playoff games ever to go 18 innings have come at Dodger Stadium (2018, Game 3— Red Sox at Dodgers).
- The 19 combined pitchers used in Game 3 were the most in a game in postseason history; the Dodgers used 10 pitchers, setting the record for most in a single World Series game.
- Both teams eclipsed 285 pitches each, becoming the first teams since at least 2000 to eclipse that mark in a World Series game.
The Shohei Show
- Shohei Ohtani became the first player with three multi-HR games in a single postseason.
- Ohtani tied the Dodger record for most HR in a single postseason (8, Corey Seager); his 8 HR is also tied for the second-most in a single postseason ever (Randy Arozarena, 10).
- Ohtani reached base safely 9 times, tying the MLB record (regular season + playoffs) and setting the postseason record; the other three players who did it in the regular season— Max Carey (1922), Johnny Burnett (1932), Stab Hack (1942).
- Ohtani became the first player with multiple games with 12+ total bases in a single postseason; the only other player with two such games in a postseason career is Babe Ruth.
- He is also the fifth player ever to record 12+ total bases in a World Series game, and the first since Pablo Sandoval in 2012.
- Ohtani had 4 extra-base hits, which tied for the most extra-base hits in a World Series game, joining Frank Isbell who did so in 1906.
- Ohtani became the third player in the modern era with 4+ hits and 4+ walks in any game, joining Yankees’ Lou Gehrig (1927) and Cubs’ Stan Hack (1942).
- Ohtani became the third player ever to record 8+ intentional walks in a single postseason, joining Barry Bonds (13 in 2002) and Albert Pujols (8 in 2011) (IBB official since 1955).
- Ohtani became the first player to be intentionally walked twice with the bases empty in a postseason game (IBB official since 1955).
- Ohtani joined Albert Pujols as the only players to be intentionally walked with the bases empty in a World Series game (since IBB were official in 1955).
- Ohtani became the only player in postseason history with at least one pitching start and multiple HR in a single postseason.
- He also joined Babe Ruth as the only players with multiple pitching starts and more than 2 HR hit in postseason career.
Other Notable Nuggets
- Freddie Freeman became the first player with multiple walkoff HR in World Series history.
- Freeman is the fifth player ever to hit a HR in the 18th inning, joining Jeremy Peña (2022), Max Muncy (2018), Brandon Belt (2014), and Chris Burke (2005).
- Freeman's two postseason walk-off home runs are tied for the most in postseason history with David Ortiz, Carlos Correa and Bernie Williams.
- Will Klein recorded 4 scoreless innings of relief along with the win; entering Game 3, he had never thrown more than 36 pitches in a game in his entire career (had 72 vs. Blue Jays).
- Max Scherzer vs. Shohei Ohtani are the second pair of 3+ Cy Young winner and 3+ MVP winner to face each other in a World Series (having already won 3+ each), joining Pedro Martinez vs. Alex Rodriguez in 2009.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts, Daulton Varsho, Nathan Lukes, Freeman, and Ohtani each had 9 plate appearances in Game 3; entering the day, the record for plate appearances in a World Series game was 8.
- Entering Game 3, only three players ever (Scott Podsednik, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Turner) had recorded eight at-bats in a World Series game; Ernie Clement, Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernández, Betts, and Lukes all joined the list after Game 3.
- Guerrero Jr. became the first player to score from first on a single without advancing on an error in a World Series game since Kris Bryant in 2016.
- Muncy went 0-for-7, joining Bogaerts (0-for-8) and Betts (0-for-7) as the only players ever to go 0-for-7 or worse in a World Series game (both did so in the same game in 2018).
- When any best-of-seven postseason series has been tied 1-1, the team winning Game 3 has gone on to also win the series 70 of 101 times (69.3%).
- In series with the current 2-3-2 format that have been tied 1-1, teams winning Game 3 at home have gone on to also win the series 29 of 48 times (60.4%).
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game 4 Moneyline: Dodgers -208
- Game 4 Run Line: Dodgers -1.5
- Game 4 Run Total: Over 8 (-112), Under 8 (-108)
- World Series Title: -500
World Series MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani: -400
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1000
- Alejandro Kirk: +1200
- Freddie Freeman: +1400
- Yoshinobu Yamamato: +2500
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
'Not Enough Adjectives': How Yoshinobu Yamamoto Amazed His Dodgers Teammates
How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series
-
'When am I starting?': Max Scherzer, Tyler Glasnow Get World Series Game 3 Nods
Rob Manfred Gives Updates on MLB Expansion, Players at LA '28 Olympics
Shohei Ohtani Reveals What 'Bothered' Him About His Historic 3-HR, 10-K Game
-
Ranking the 25 World Series Champions Since 2000
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Become Larger Favorite as Series Shifts to L.A.
'Don't Poke the Bear': Bassitt Warns Blue Jays Fans Chanting 'We Don't Need You' At Ohtani
-
'Not Enough Adjectives': How Yoshinobu Yamamoto Amazed His Dodgers Teammates
How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series
-
'When am I starting?': Max Scherzer, Tyler Glasnow Get World Series Game 3 Nods
Rob Manfred Gives Updates on MLB Expansion, Players at LA '28 Olympics
Shohei Ohtani Reveals What 'Bothered' Him About His Historic 3-HR, 10-K Game
-
Ranking the 25 World Series Champions Since 2000
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Become Larger Favorite as Series Shifts to L.A.
'Don't Poke the Bear': Bassitt Warns Blue Jays Fans Chanting 'We Don't Need You' At Ohtani