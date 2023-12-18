Major League Baseball
Seattle's Julio Rodríguez tops pre-arbitration bonus pool at nearly $1.87M
Major League Baseball

Seattle's Julio Rodríguez tops pre-arbitration bonus pool at nearly $1.87M

Published Dec. 18, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez will receive the largest amount in the $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $1,865,349.

Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll is second at $1,812,337, followed by Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman at $1,798,439, Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider at $1,692,833 and Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele at $1,673,331, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco gets the 13th-highest bonus at $706,761. The 22-year-old did not play after Aug. 12 and was on the restricted list from Aug. 14 through the end of the season while Major League Baseball and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigated an alleged relationship with a minor.

Showing the strength of its young core, Baltimore had seven players earn $7.3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten players earned more than $1 million.

Several of the eligible players have long-term contracts. Franco had a $2 million salary this season as part of a $182 million, 11-year deal, Rodríguez a $4 million salary in a $209.3 million, 12-year deal, and Carroll a $1 million salary in a $111 million, eight-year agreement.

A total of 101 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility: 2 years, 228 days of major league service for 2022.

An eligible player receives $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or selection to the all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

All-MLB teams are voted by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and officials.

A player is eligible to receive the bonus for one achievement per year, earning only the highest amount. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Yamamoto dines with Mets owner Steve Cohen, meeting with Yankees

2023 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Yamamoto dines with Mets owner Steve Cohen, meeting with Yankees

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes