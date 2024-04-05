Major League Baseball Rob Manfred joins ‘The Carton Show,’ talks Shohei Ohtani, automated strike zone Published Apr. 5, 2024 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on "The Carton Show" on Friday to discuss a wide range of topics and provide an update on the gambling investigation that surrounds Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

"I thought Ohtani's public appearance was really credible [and] really transparent, but I think it's incumbent upon us just to make sure that we can verify the story that's there to give our fans absolute assurance about the integrity of the game," Manfred said. "The investigation's moving along. It's hard to characterize exactly how far along you are, but I don't think this is going to be long. I think it can be relatively short, and the fact that there is a parallel federal investigation, I think in this particular case, may actually help us."

Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was recently accused of stealing millions from Ohtani to place illegal bets. Mizuhara was promptly fired by the Dodgers, and an investigation was launched into Ohtani's knowledge of the transactions. Ohtani denied any wrongdoing and has continued to play throughout the investigation.

Ohtani has totaled one home run, one stolen base and four RBIs, while boasting a .289./.333/.474 slash line, across the Dodgers' first nine games. Los Angeles is 7-2, good for first in the National League West.

In other news, an automated strike zone has been a frequent topic of conversation, and Manfred shared the league's thoughts on the potential new system.

"The next thing that we are working on is the automated strike zone," Manfred said. "We have put a lot of time and money into the development of this system. The technology — absolutely awesome. It is actually accurate to one one-hundredth of an inch. It will call whatever geometry of a strike zone you tell it. You can tell it to call an oval; you can tell it to call a rectangle; you can tell it to call whatever."

Manfred previously hinted that the automated strike zone could be implemented as soon as 2025.

The 65-year-old Manfred announced in February that he will be stepping down as commissioner when his contract expires in January 2029. He took over the role in 2015, succeeding Bud Selig. Manfred elaborated on that decision Friday.

"I'm a believer that great institutions periodically need new leadership," Manfred said. "You have a run, mine will be 14 or 15 years. I still have some things I'd like to accomplish before I'm done, but I do believe that every period of time a great institution like ours should have a new vision, let somebody else come and put their imprint on the game. … I think it's important that the owners were aware as to what my plans were, what my thinking is.

"The business has gotten really, really complicated. It's a funny combination of governance dealing with the 30 clubs and real, straight business issues. How are you going to monetize your content? Those sorts of questions. I think you need some time to think through who should be next, groom that person and get the sport in the best position to be successful over the long haul."

Next on the MLB on FOX schedule is a tilt between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs on Saturday (4:05 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

