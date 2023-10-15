Rangers-Astros live updates: Texas has 2-0 lead in ALCS Game 1
The 2023 MLB postseason continues with Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, which features a Lone Star State rivalry matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.)
The Rangers advanced to the ALCS after a shocking sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, while the Astros moved on after a convincing series win over the Minnesota Twins.
Sunday's intrastate series opener is headlined by a marquee matchup between starters Jordan Montgomery and Justin Verlander — both trade deadline acquisitions who have yet to lose in the postseason.
Prior to Game 1, the Rangers announced they were adding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the ALCS roster as well as Jon Gray. Meanwhile, the Astros will be without reliever Kendall Graveman for the entirety of the series.
We've got you covered with all the action, from top plays to the best moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew.
Check out the latest updates below!
Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Justin Verlander continues making history
The 40-year-old Astros ace pitched a scoreless first inning to mark his record 14th start in Game 1 of a playoff series.
Early web gem!
Rookie outfielder Evan Carter continued to impress in the postseason, making a great leaping grab to rob Alex Bregman of extra bases.
Heim time!
The visiting Rangers drew first blood thanks to a Jonah Heim single after an Evan Carter double for an early 1-0 lead.
Out of the jam!
Jordan Montgomery is through three scoreless innings after striking out Yordan Álvarez to strike out, ending an Astros threat.
Montgomery walks another tightrope
The Astros threatened again in the fourth, loading the bases. But Montgomery struck out Martín Maldonado with José Altuve on deck to keep Houston off the board.
Pregame Scene
"Flippin' Bats" crew breaks down the matchup
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry set up all the action pregame on "Flippin' Bats"!
Biggest storylines to watch
Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter previewed the biggest names and topics to watch in a Texas-sized ALCS.
Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer headline the 'MLB on FOX' crew's biggest storylines heading into game 1 of the ALCS
Check back for updates.
