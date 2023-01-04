Major League Baseball
Rafael Devers, Red Sox agree to 11-year, $331M extension
Major League Baseball

Rafael Devers, Red Sox agree to 11-year, $331M extension

6 mins ago

Rafael Devers will be staying in Boston for the foreseeable future.

The Red Sox have reached an agreement on an 11-year, $331 million contract extension that keeps the 26-year-old superstar third baseman with the franchise through the 2034 season, per FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The deal, which comes just one day after the two sides agreed to a $17.5 million pact to cover Devers' final year of arbitration in 2023, reportedly has yet to be signed and is pending a physical.

Devers' new contract is the sixth-largest in MLB history by total value, as he'll be making just over $30 million per year.

The move comes as a major breakthrough for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, whose front office has struggled in recent years to keep core players from the team's last World Series championship run in 2018. 

The Red Sox traded 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and could not retain four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency earlier this season. Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres in December.

Since breaking into the majors in 2017, Devers has posted a .283 batting average, .854 OPS, 139 home runs and 455 RBIs over 689 regular-season games.

