Rafael Devers Homers Against His Former Team to Key 3-2 Win for Giants
Published Jun. 21, 2025 9:37 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers hit his first home run for San Francisco against his former team on Saturday, and the Giants beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, just six days after the big trade between the teams.

Devers was acquired from Boston on Sunday. He delivered his first long ball for the Giants in the third inning on Saturday after he went hitless in his first six at-bats in the series.

Devers sent an opposite-field drive off Brayan Bello (3-2) over the left-field fence for a two-run shot that happened to be caught by a fan in a Red Sox T-shirt. Devers got loud cheers from the big crowd in San Francisco as he rounded the bases for his 216th career home run that gave San Francisco a 3-0 lead.

Devers was traded by Boston less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension that he signed in 2023.

Heliot Ramos also homered for the Giants, who won for just the second time in their last seven games.

Landen Roupp (5-5) bounced back from a rough start last Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Camilo Doval allowed two runs in the ninth before getting his 12th save in 15 chances.

Boston had won seven of the last eight games.

Key moment

Boston scored twice in the ninth against Doval and had the tying run on second base with one out. But Doval got Marcelo Mayer and pinch-hitter Romy Gonzalez on groundouts to end the game.

Key stat

Devers became the 10th player to homer for and against the same team in a seven-day span, according to Sportradar. The last player to do it was Abraham Toro, who homered for Houston against Seattle on July 26, 2021, and then for the Mariners against the Astros the next day.

Up next

RHP Luis Giolito (3-1, 3.74 ERA) will start for Boston against LHP Robbie Ray (8-2, 2.68 ERA).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants
Boston Red Sox
